Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:11 PM
Home Business

NBL Securities transforming itself into brokerage firm

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

With an aim to boost the country's securities industry, National Bank Securities Limited (NBLSL) has taken a significant modernization initiative, which will enable the brokerage to be more customer-centric, with a primary focus on the trading experience and journey of the clients.  

Traditionally, industry standards emphasize high-volume trading, often neglecting the customer experience. NBLSL recognizes the importance of providing its customers with a seamless and less intimidating trading experience through advancement in their technological infrastructures.

This transformation is supported by two vital components - integration of the own Order Management System (OMS) and the new back-office capabilities.

These components are stepping stones towards realizing NBLSL's vision of becoming a smart brokerage that will lead the way in supporting the development of Bangladesh's securities market. A smart brokerage, in NBLSL's context, is one that prioritizes customer journey and experience above all else.

It focuses on leveraging technology to streamline processes and enhance service delivery. By doing so, more resources are liberated, allowing the NBLSL team to cater to an increased customer base effectively.

NBLSL is adopting cutting-edge fintech technology to redefine industry norms after recently being awarded the FIX (financial information exchange) certification from Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Discussing their vision, the managing director, Zobayed Al Mamun of NBL Securities Ltd. emphasized the significance of delivering a customer-centric trading experience for customers.

He stated, "NBLSL is committed to diverging from the norm and placing customer satisfaction at the forefront of its operations. Through digitalization and transformation, NBLSL aims to reshape the industry by emphasizing customer-centricity.

In contrast to many others in the industry, NBLSL is committed to closing the gap and making trading more accessible for all clients."

Central to its modernization strategy is the implementation of the OMS, an independent system that enhances trade execution and management. Additionally, the new back-office capabilities complement the OMS, heightening operational efficiency and accuracy in post-trade processes.

These automated processes liberate valuable human resources, enabling a focus on delivering personalized services and dedicated customer support. This strategic shift empowers NBLSL to better serve the customers' needs and priorities.

In summary, NBLSL's commitment to embracing technology to prioritize its customers sets it apart from conventional market norms.

The brokerage's dedication to becoming a more customer-centric brokerage reflects its forward-thinking approach and determination to positively shape Bangladesh's securities industry.

As NBLSL forges ahead on this transformational journey, it aims to set new standards, inspire its peers, and ultimately contribute to the development and growth of the securities market in Bangladesh.


