Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Business

BGMEA Hospital 2nd phase constructions begins at Mirpur

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

BGMEA Hospital 2nd phase constructions begins at Mirpur

BGMEA Hospital 2nd phase constructions begins at Mirpur

The construction work (2nd phase) of BGMEA Hospital was inaugurated at Milkvita Road in Mirpur on Thursday. BGMEA Senior Vice President S.M. Mannan (Kochi) officially inaugurated the construction work (2nd phase) of the hospital.

BGMEA Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Mirpur Hospital Md. Jahander Rashid Jewel, Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Mirpur Health Center and School Sultan Ahmed and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Labour Welfare and Education Md. Abdul Ahad Ansary, garment industry entrepreneurs of Mirpur area, labor union leaders and local dignitaries were present at the inaugural ceremony.

A doa mahfil was held after the inauguration. The 150-bed BGMEA Hospital with two basements is being built at Milkvita Road in Mirpur.

At present, BGMEA's Mirpur Health Center is functioning on the ground floor of the under-construction BGMEA Hospital. Every month 1000 - 1200 workers receive free medical treatment from this health center of BGMEA.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to get GSP facilities from UK for 3 years after LDC graduation
South Korean firm to invest $9.39 million in BEPZA EZ
BB facilitates non-resident investor accounts online
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
3-day Walton Int’l advanced Tech Expo kicks off in Dhaka
S Alam Group donates food packages for Ctg flood victims
Private sector credit needs rapid revival: DCCI Prez
DSE ends mixed, CSE positive on volatility


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft