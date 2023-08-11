

BGMEA Hospital 2nd phase constructions begins at Mirpur



BGMEA Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Mirpur Hospital Md. Jahander Rashid Jewel, Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Mirpur Health Center and School Sultan Ahmed and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Labour Welfare and Education Md. Abdul Ahad Ansary, garment industry entrepreneurs of Mirpur area, labor union leaders and local dignitaries were present at the inaugural ceremony.



A doa mahfil was held after the inauguration. The 150-bed BGMEA Hospital with two basements is being built at Milkvita Road in Mirpur.

At present, BGMEA's Mirpur Health Center is functioning on the ground floor of the under-construction BGMEA Hospital. Every month 1000 - 1200 workers receive free medical treatment from this health center of BGMEA. �UNB



