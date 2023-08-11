Biden announces curbs on US investments in China







The long-anticipated rules, expected to be implemented next year, target sectors like semiconductors and artificial intelligence, as Washington seeks to limit access to key technologies.



"The commitment of the United States to open investment is a cornerstone of our economic policy and provides the United States with substantial benefits," Biden said in a letter to Congressional leaders announcing the executive order.

"However, certain United States investments may accelerate and increase the success of the development of sensitive technologies and products in countries that develop them to counter United States and allied capabilities."



The program is set to prohibit new private equity, venture capital and joint venture investments in advanced semiconductors and some quantum information technologies in China, according to the Treasury Department.



"The outbound investment program will fill a critical gap in the United States' national security toolkit," a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.



"What we're talking about is a narrow and thoughtful approach as we seek to prevent (China) from obtaining and using the most advanced technologies to promote military modernization and undermining US national security."



The Treasury is considering a notification requirement for US investments in Chinese entities involved in less advanced semiconductors, and activities relating to certain types of artificial intelligence.



China could exploit US investments to further its ability to produce sensitive technologies critical to military modernization, the Treasury Department said.



But it anticipates creating an exception for certain US investments into publicly traded securities and transfers from US parents to subsidiaries.



China's foreign ministry blasted the move as an attempt to "engage in anti-globalization and de-sinicization", warning that China would "resolutely safeguard its own rights and interests". �AFP



