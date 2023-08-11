Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Business

Biden announces curbs on US investments in China

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

WASHINGTON, Aug 10: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued an executive order aimed at restricting certain American investments in sensitive high-tech areas in China -- a move Beijing blasted as being "anti-globalization".

The long-anticipated rules, expected to be implemented next year, target sectors like semiconductors and artificial intelligence, as Washington seeks to limit access to key technologies.

"The commitment of the United States to open investment is a cornerstone of our economic policy and provides the United States with substantial benefits," Biden said in a letter to Congressional leaders announcing the executive order.

"However, certain United States investments may accelerate and increase the success of the development of sensitive technologies and products in countries that develop them to counter United States and allied capabilities."

The program is set to prohibit new private equity, venture capital and joint venture investments in advanced semiconductors and some quantum information technologies in China, according to the Treasury Department.

"The outbound investment program will fill a critical gap in the United States' national security toolkit," a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

"What we're talking about is a narrow and thoughtful approach as we seek to prevent (China) from obtaining and using the most advanced technologies to promote military modernization and undermining US national security."

The Treasury is considering a notification requirement for US investments in Chinese entities involved in less advanced semiconductors, and activities relating to certain types of artificial intelligence.

China could exploit US investments to further its ability to produce sensitive technologies critical to military modernization, the Treasury Department said.

But it anticipates creating an exception for certain US investments into publicly traded securities and transfers from US parents to subsidiaries.

China's foreign ministry blasted the move as an attempt to "engage in anti-globalization and de-sinicization", warning that China would "resolutely safeguard its own rights and interests".    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to get GSP facilities from UK for 3 years after LDC graduation
South Korean firm to invest $9.39 million in BEPZA EZ
BB facilitates non-resident investor accounts online
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
3-day Walton Int’l advanced Tech Expo kicks off in Dhaka
S Alam Group donates food packages for Ctg flood victims
Private sector credit needs rapid revival: DCCI Prez
DSE ends mixed, CSE positive on volatility


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft