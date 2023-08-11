

Tiger New Energy introduces Battery Swapping technology



Tiger New Energy exhibited its latest innovation, Battery Swapping Station, during the exclusive launch event held at their office premises in Gulshan-1. By introducing the Swapping Technology, Tiger New Energy announced itself as the pioneer of Battery Swapping Networks for clean and affordable mobility in Bangladesh, says a press release.



Nicole Mao and Yiwei Zhu, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer respectively of Tiger New Energy, expressed their delight following the successful launch of the Swapping Stations consisting of GPS-embedded lithium batteries that fit all models of 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers.

"Our unique battery-swapping stations will be revolutionizing the way drivers power their 2-wheelers or 3-wheelers. With a simple less than 1-minute swap, drivers can instantly exchange their worn-out batteries with fully charged ones, which eliminates downtime, increasing their daily earnings," said Nicole during the event.



Tiger New Energy is not only providing the drivers with quick 1-minute swapping opportunities but also partnering up with local communities to create a positive social impact in the process.



Mohsina Yasmin, an executive member of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), participated in the launch event as the Chief Guest and appreciated Tiger New Energy's timely placement of Swapping Stations to help the country expedite electrifying mobility with affordable and eco-friendly solutions.



The Chairman of Nitol Niloy Group, Abdul Matlub Ahmad was also present as one of the invited guests, along with other distinguished high officials from the different automobile and other relevant industries of the country.



