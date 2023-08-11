Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Business

Founder Sky Li hails clients on 5th anniversary of realme

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

On the occasion of realme's fifth anniversary, Sky Li, Founder and CEO of this youth-favorite brand has issued an open letter announcing the upcoming " Leap Up" five-year anniversary press conference.

Here, realme is set to unveil its five-year "Leap-Forward Climbing Plan", that is to be implemented all over the world, including Bangladesh.

Li's open letter highlights how realme has gained recognition from customers around the world, moving up 29 places in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders list.

realme was founded five years back within a competitive smartphone market and it quickly established its position, fearlessly pursuing its mission to become a leap-forward smartphone brand over the years.

In the feat of achieving one milestone after another, realme now faces a more challenging market environment.

Going forward, Li stresses that past success is in the past; realme will scale to new heights and take on the impossible in the next half decade. Five years ago, realme entered the crowded smartphone OEM market and quickly defied expectations.

Amidst a fierce competition dominated by established industry giants, realme beat the odds and entered the mainstream.

This youth-favorite brand has been ranked in the top five in 30 markets around the world in just three years, establishing realme as the world's youngest mainstream smartphone brand.

realme achieved incredible growth with its "light assets, short channel modes, and e-commerce prioritization" strategy over the years.

Within two years of establishment, the company was named the world's fastest growing smartphone brand for four consecutive quarters by Counterpoint; and was ranked 7th in the global smartphone market.

Amidst a challenging market environment, realme seized opportunities presented by the global 5G upgrade cycle and quickly positioned itself as a "5G popularizer" by introducing a range of popular 5G products globally.

The strategy was effective, and realme became the fastest in the world to reach US$50 million in sales in the third quarter of 2020. In 2021, realme achieved another milestone and became the world's fastest brand to achieve US$100 million in sales and entered the global top six for the first time.

realme's success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to the "Dare to Leap" brand philosophy. Its young leadership team provides a unique insight into realme's young customer base.

They stay on top of user needs, adapt quickly to market changes and consistently deliver products with leap-forward performance and design, enabling realme to "leapfrog" its industry competitors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to get GSP facilities from UK for 3 years after LDC graduation
South Korean firm to invest $9.39 million in BEPZA EZ
BB facilitates non-resident investor accounts online
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
3-day Walton Int’l advanced Tech Expo kicks off in Dhaka
S Alam Group donates food packages for Ctg flood victims
Private sector credit needs rapid revival: DCCI Prez
DSE ends mixed, CSE positive on volatility


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft