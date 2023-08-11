Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Business

BD-UK agrees to boost bilateral trade and investment

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Bangladesh and Britain have agreed to increase bilateral trade, business and investments for mutual benefits.

The consensus came up from a meeting held between British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah at the latter's office on Wednesday.

Chief Economist of Foreign-Commonwealth and Development Office is expected to visit Bangladesh in the next month to this regard.

PM's Assistant Press Secretary Emrul Kayas confirmed BSS of the matter.

The British envoy assured Tofazzel Hossain of cooperation to ensure quota-free access of Bangladeshi products to the British market after its graduation to a developing nation from a least developed one.
 
During the meeting that lasted for one hour beginning at 3pm, both sides agreed to explore new horizons for enhancing economic partnership between the two countries for mutual benefits.

About the Rohingya issue, Cooke opined that the solution to the Rohingya issue is reparation of them to their homeland, Myanmar.

She also lauded the continued efforts of the Bangladesh government to repatriate Rohingyas to their motherland in a safe, durable and dignified way.

During the meeting, Tofazzel said the foundation of the relationship between Bangladesh and Britain was laid during the tenure of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The relations have now been elevated into a strategic partnership which will be further strengthened in the days to come," he said.

Both of them also discussed crimes committed by the migrated people and also wished to help one another to check illegal migration.

They also discussed climate and energy issues.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to get GSP facilities from UK for 3 years after LDC graduation
South Korean firm to invest $9.39 million in BEPZA EZ
BB facilitates non-resident investor accounts online
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
3-day Walton Int’l advanced Tech Expo kicks off in Dhaka
S Alam Group donates food packages for Ctg flood victims
Private sector credit needs rapid revival: DCCI Prez
DSE ends mixed, CSE positive on volatility


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft