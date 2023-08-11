

GP to livestream upcoming Asia Cup, ICC Men's Cricket WC



GP has signed a partnership with Rabbithole in this regard at GPHouse on Wednesday. Kaustubh Vats, Chief Procurement Officer, GP and A S M Rafiqullah, Chief Executive Officer, Content Matters Ltd signed the partnership.



Also present during the ceremony were Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, GP; Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer, GP; Ziauddin Adil, Managing Director, Content Matters Ltd. Zahiduz Zaman, Director, Digital Channels and Distribution, GP and Kazi Hamidur Rahman, Head of DOB and API, GP.

Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 17, 2023. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from October 05 to November 19, 2023, at different venues across India.



GP users can simply subscribe through MyGP app on their smartphones and cheer for their favorite elevens with clear and seamless streaming. Often time people do not find proper online platform to enjoy live sports while on the go, but MyGP aims to ease people's lives in this regard.



It is notable that, as a digital sports hub, MyGP has previously hosted matches from ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A and many more sporting events.



Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer, GP said, "We are very excited, since cricket is nothing shorter than a profound emotion among the mass in Bangladesh, and when it is the World Cup, the spirit of 'Cholo Bangladesh' inspires everyone even more."



A S M Rafiqullah, Chief Executive Officer, Content Matters Ltd. said, "We are proud to offer this cherished feature to our millions of fans and followers, and even more grateful that we received the opportunity to tag along with Grameenphone for further extending the service under such a robust network infrastructure".



With their 'Digital First' approach, GP remains focused on bringing ease of access via manifold lifestyle and entertainment benefits to its userbase of over 81.3 million.



