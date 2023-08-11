Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Business

Northern Education Group Chairman honored with D.Litt title

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Northern Education Group Chairman honored with D.Litt title

Northern Education Group Chairman honored with D.Litt title

Dr. Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah, an esteemed professor at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka and Chairman of the Northern Education Group, has been bestowed with an honorary Doctorate of Literature (D.Litt.) by Techno India University of West Bengal recently, says a press release.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to his exceptional contributions spanning the realms of education, commerce, and society.

The distinguished title was conferred by the eminent N. Narayana Murthy, a recipient of both the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards recently.

The ceremony held at the grand Bishwa Bangla Auditorium in Kolkata, also celebrated the achievements of  Ratan Tata, visionary founder of Tata Sons, India's largest conglomerate, and Sourav Ganguly, an iconic figure in Indian cricket and former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Professor Dr. Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah completing his advanced studies, he embarked on his academic journey as a lecturer at Dhaka University in 1993.

Following his education at prestigious institutions across Europe and America, he returned to his homeland with an unwavering passion for his country.

For the past three decades, he has been a dedicated educator in the field of International Business and Marketing at the Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University.

Notably, he has collaborated with Professor Philip Kotler and colleagues over the past four years.

Dr. Abdullah's transformative influence on marketing in Bangladesh is epitomized by his co-authorship of "Essentials of Modern Marketing" with Professor Philip Kotler.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to get GSP facilities from UK for 3 years after LDC graduation
South Korean firm to invest $9.39 million in BEPZA EZ
BB facilitates non-resident investor accounts online
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
3-day Walton Int’l advanced Tech Expo kicks off in Dhaka
S Alam Group donates food packages for Ctg flood victims
Private sector credit needs rapid revival: DCCI Prez
DSE ends mixed, CSE positive on volatility


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft