

Northern Education Group Chairman honored with D.Litt title



This prestigious recognition is a testament to his exceptional contributions spanning the realms of education, commerce, and society.



The distinguished title was conferred by the eminent N. Narayana Murthy, a recipient of both the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards recently.

The ceremony held at the grand Bishwa Bangla Auditorium in Kolkata, also celebrated the achievements of Ratan Tata, visionary founder of Tata Sons, India's largest conglomerate, and Sourav Ganguly, an iconic figure in Indian cricket and former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



Professor Dr. Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah completing his advanced studies, he embarked on his academic journey as a lecturer at Dhaka University in 1993.



Following his education at prestigious institutions across Europe and America, he returned to his homeland with an unwavering passion for his country.



For the past three decades, he has been a dedicated educator in the field of International Business and Marketing at the Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University.



Notably, he has collaborated with Professor Philip Kotler and colleagues over the past four years.



Dr. Abdullah's transformative influence on marketing in Bangladesh is epitomized by his co-authorship of "Essentials of Modern Marketing" with Professor Philip Kotler.



Dr. Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah, an esteemed professor at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka and Chairman of the Northern Education Group, has been bestowed with an honorary Doctorate of Literature (D.Litt.) by Techno India University of West Bengal recently, says a press release.This prestigious recognition is a testament to his exceptional contributions spanning the realms of education, commerce, and society.The distinguished title was conferred by the eminent N. Narayana Murthy, a recipient of both the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards recently.The ceremony held at the grand Bishwa Bangla Auditorium in Kolkata, also celebrated the achievements of Ratan Tata, visionary founder of Tata Sons, India's largest conglomerate, and Sourav Ganguly, an iconic figure in Indian cricket and former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).Professor Dr. Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah completing his advanced studies, he embarked on his academic journey as a lecturer at Dhaka University in 1993.Following his education at prestigious institutions across Europe and America, he returned to his homeland with an unwavering passion for his country.For the past three decades, he has been a dedicated educator in the field of International Business and Marketing at the Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University.Notably, he has collaborated with Professor Philip Kotler and colleagues over the past four years.Dr. Abdullah's transformative influence on marketing in Bangladesh is epitomized by his co-authorship of "Essentials of Modern Marketing" with Professor Philip Kotler.