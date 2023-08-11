Video
Home Business

BUILD, C3ER signed MoU for joint research, development

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) and Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER) of BRAC University at the BRAC University on Wednesday.

BUILD- Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) platform in Bangladesh, is dedicated to promoting private sector development and creating an enabling environment for businesses, says a press release.

With a commitment to sustainability and green growth, BUILD undertakes various initiatives to facilitate the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

C3ERis a recognized center of excellence dedicated to conducting research, advocacy, capacity development, and knowledge management in the field of climate change and environmental issues.

BUILD and C3ER will work together in the areas of research and development, training, and dissemination of research findings and developmental initiatives.

Through united endeavors, BUILD and C3ER will forge ahead to steer private sector advancement, intricately woven within the tapestry of sustainable and green growth, all encapsulated within the broader framework of climate change imperatives.

Through this MOU, both sides establish a robust framework that facilitates exchanges and collaboration between the parties in the areas of research and development, training, and dissemination of research findings and developmental initiatives.

The scope of institutional cooperation shall encompass a wide range of activities, including joint research and development initiatives, collaborative fundraising efforts to support targeted research projects, and effective dissemination of research outputs to ensure policy uptake and impactful outcomes.

Dr. Ainun Nishat, Adviser and Professor Emeritus, Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER), BRAC University, and Ferdaus Ara Begum, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD), were present at the MoU signing event.



