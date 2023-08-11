Zenith Life Ins celebrates 10th anniversary in city







The fourth generation insurance company officially started its journey on August 11, 2013 to help building a safe, secure and secure future for all and claimed to have achieved tremendous success.



Zenith Islami Life Insurance has shown great success in gaining trust of customers over the past decade.

Along with satisfactory customer service, the company has already built a strong financial foundation.



In these 10 glorious years, the company has received many accolades, said a press release.



Currently, Zenith Islami Life Insurance is providing health and life insurance services to more than 1 lakh 37 thousand customers.



Out of this, insurance claims of more than Tk 14.26 crore 26 lakh have been settled for partial maturity and maturity.



It also paid more than Tk 1.56 crore for death claims and more than Tk 82 lakhs for health insurance claims.



Zenith Life Insurance, has paid more than Tk 18 crore against various insurance claims in 10 years.



This life insurance company is enriched with 55 branch offices nationwide and staffed by around 13 thousand skilled and experienced officers and workforce.



Also, Zenith Islami Life is paying insurance claims within 07 working days through ERP software with the aim of building a smart Bangladesh.



For the convenience of customers, direct premium deposits are taken through Dhaka Bank and Mercantile Bank as well as cash apps.



Apart from single insurance, the company is providing group insurance to 100 percent reputed institutions across the country including Rajshahi, Jahangir Nagar and Sher Banga Agricultural University.



On the occasion of 10-year a celebration of Gaurav Gatha was organized at the head office of Zenith Islami Life Insurance. The Chief Executive Officer of the company, SM Nuruzzaman, highlighted the valuable guidance and fruitful role in all positive changes and the successful overall progress of the company.



