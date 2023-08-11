Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Business

India’s central bank holds key rate steady

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

MUMBAI, Aug 10: The Reserve Bank of India held its key lending rate steady on Thursday as widely expected, as inflation concerns resurfaced following higher-than-usual seasonal spikes in food prices in recent weeks.

The monetary policy committee (MPC), which has three members from the central bank and three external members, kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% in an unanimous decision. It was the third consecutive time that the committee decided to maintain rates.

The central bank, however, tightened liquidity conditions by temporarily raising the cash buffer that banks are required to hold.

India has raised rates by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices.

Food price spikes in India, typical at the onset of the monsoon, drove up headline inflation in June, snapping a four-month downward trend. Analysts expect inflation to have reached 6.4% in July, moving out of the RBI's 2%-6% comfort band.

The Indian rupee was marginally weaker versus the US dollar at 82.84 as of 10:17 am IST, after the RBI left the policy rate unchanged. The rupee forward premiums dropped.

The RBI maintained its policy stance of "withdrawal of accommodation" to ensure inflation progressively aligns with the committee's target while remaining supportive of economic growth, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Five of six committee members voted in favour of the stance. The benchmark 2033 bond yield rose briefly after the liquidity measure to 7.1861%, but eased immediately as the governor said the measure was temporary.      �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to get GSP facilities from UK for 3 years after LDC graduation
South Korean firm to invest $9.39 million in BEPZA EZ
BB facilitates non-resident investor accounts online
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
3-day Walton Int’l advanced Tech Expo kicks off in Dhaka
S Alam Group donates food packages for Ctg flood victims
Private sector credit needs rapid revival: DCCI Prez
DSE ends mixed, CSE positive on volatility


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft