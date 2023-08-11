

NCC Banks approves 10pc dividend



Chairman of NCC Bank Md. Abul Bashar presided over the meeting while Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain, Director and Past Chairman Md. Abdul Awal, Director and Past Chairman Abdus Salam, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee S. M. Abu Mohsin, Director and Past Vice Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader, Director Md. Moinuddin, Director Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz, Independent Director Md. Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam along with a large number of Shareholders joined the AGM virtually.



The Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended on December 31, 2022 along with the Auditors' report thereon and Directors' report were placed before the Shareholders at the AGM and were duly approved by them with majority votes.

Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar highlighted the business progress and said that the Shareholders' equity, total Assets, EPS of the NCC Bank are increasing gradually which reflects in Credit Ratings and also in CAMELS Rating of the Bank.



He added that NCC Bank continuously maintaining positive growth by assuring transparency and accountability as well as using advanced technology and ensuring better customer services which will continue in the future also.



National Credit and Commerce Bank Ltd. has approved 10% dividend (5% Cash + 5% Stock) for the year 2022. The approval was given in the Bank's 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at virtual platform on Thursday, says a press release.Chairman of NCC Bank Md. Abul Bashar presided over the meeting while Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain, Director and Past Chairman Md. Abdul Awal, Director and Past Chairman Abdus Salam, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee S. M. Abu Mohsin, Director and Past Vice Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader, Director Md. Moinuddin, Director Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz, Independent Director Md. Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam along with a large number of Shareholders joined the AGM virtually.The Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended on December 31, 2022 along with the Auditors' report thereon and Directors' report were placed before the Shareholders at the AGM and were duly approved by them with majority votes.Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar highlighted the business progress and said that the Shareholders' equity, total Assets, EPS of the NCC Bank are increasing gradually which reflects in Credit Ratings and also in CAMELS Rating of the Bank.He added that NCC Bank continuously maintaining positive growth by assuring transparency and accountability as well as using advanced technology and ensuring better customer services which will continue in the future also.