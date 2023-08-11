AIBL holds business review meeting



Business Review Meeting with the Managers of Corporate Branches of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) was held at the Head Office of the Bank recently, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the meeting.Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury and senior Executives were present in the meeting.Managers of Corporate Branches of the Bank participated in the meeting.