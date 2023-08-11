NIB unveils genome sequencing of Munshiganj cattle, sheep and duck







A significant portion of this sequencing has been carried out in various international research institutions, with substantial contributions from foreign experts in the assembly and annotation of most of these sequences.



In pursuit of building a Smart Bangladesh, there is no alternative to the utilization of cutting-edge technologies.

In this regard, Minister of Science and Technology, Architect Yeafesh Osman, has taken the initiative to establish the "Center for Next-Generation Sequencing and Analytics" at the National Institute of Biotechnology (NIB).



This project aims to create a state-of-the-art research facility with advanced capabilities in genomic sequencing, data analysis, and data storage infrastructure, focused on economically important livestock species, including cattle, goats, and ducks.



This endeavor aligns with the vision of a smart and advanced Bangladesh and highlights the pivotal role of science and technology in achieving this goal.



In continuation of the said work, on Thursday, Minister of Science and Technology Architect Yafes Osman announced that the researchers of the National Institute of Biotechnology (NIB) have completed the complete genome sequence of indigenous breeds of cows (Munshiganj Cattle/Meerkadim cows), a sheep and a duck.



The genome of a native cattle breed, Munshiganj Cattle, has been sequenced, assembled, and analyzed as a result of unyielding toil and labor, says a press release.



The genome comprises a total of 2,234,532,856 base pair nucleotides. Researchers at NIB have also established that the Mirakdemi cattle breed in Bangladesh is most closely related to the Indian zebu cattle.



The findings of a Bangladeshi study revealed this information for the first time.In addition, research has identified 10,089,453 genetic polymorphisms in the genome of this cattle, which highlights the genetic characteristics of the breed.



In addition, NIB scientists specifically identified five important genes related to meat production in this cattle's genome.



They identified several changes among these genes.This significant finding underscores the importance of genetic research in native livestock breeds, facilitating improved breeding and productivity.



Additionally, a comprehensive analysis of genetic polymorphisms in the Mirakdemi cattle genome has been performed, revealing specific genetic traits that can guide selective breeding for enhanced meat production.



Furthermore, similar sequencing and analysis efforts have been undertaken for a sheep and a duck.



The genome of the sheep has been assembled, consisting of 286,947,925 base pair nucleotides, while the genome of the duck spans 133,065,473 base pairnucleotides.



These accomplishments in genomic sequencing, assembly, and analysis have been overseen by Dr. Md. Salimullah, the Chief Scientific Officer and Director General of NIB.



The research team includes key individuals such as Keshob Chandra Das, Project Director, Centre for Next Generation Sequencing and Analytics and Chief Scientific Officer (Current Charge), Dr. Nusrat Jahan, Principal Scientific Officer (Current Charge), Dr. Anjuman Ara Bhuiyan, Senior Scientific Officer, Dr. U. S. Mahzabin Amin, Senior Scientific Officer, Tamim Ahsan, Scientific Officer, Md. Hadisur Rahman, Scientific Officer, Muhammad Uzzal Hossain, Scientific Officer, Zeshan Mahmud Chowdhury, Scientific Officer, and Aritra Bhattacharya, Scientific Officer, NIB.



Bangladesh has already made announcements regarding the genomic sequencing of various organisms, including jute, buffalo, hilsa fish, and the coronavirus.A significant portion of this sequencing has been carried out in various international research institutions, with substantial contributions from foreign experts in the assembly and annotation of most of these sequences.In pursuit of building a Smart Bangladesh, there is no alternative to the utilization of cutting-edge technologies.In this regard, Minister of Science and Technology, Architect Yeafesh Osman, has taken the initiative to establish the "Center for Next-Generation Sequencing and Analytics" at the National Institute of Biotechnology (NIB).This project aims to create a state-of-the-art research facility with advanced capabilities in genomic sequencing, data analysis, and data storage infrastructure, focused on economically important livestock species, including cattle, goats, and ducks.This endeavor aligns with the vision of a smart and advanced Bangladesh and highlights the pivotal role of science and technology in achieving this goal.In continuation of the said work, on Thursday, Minister of Science and Technology Architect Yafes Osman announced that the researchers of the National Institute of Biotechnology (NIB) have completed the complete genome sequence of indigenous breeds of cows (Munshiganj Cattle/Meerkadim cows), a sheep and a duck.The genome of a native cattle breed, Munshiganj Cattle, has been sequenced, assembled, and analyzed as a result of unyielding toil and labor, says a press release.The genome comprises a total of 2,234,532,856 base pair nucleotides. Researchers at NIB have also established that the Mirakdemi cattle breed in Bangladesh is most closely related to the Indian zebu cattle.The findings of a Bangladeshi study revealed this information for the first time.In addition, research has identified 10,089,453 genetic polymorphisms in the genome of this cattle, which highlights the genetic characteristics of the breed.In addition, NIB scientists specifically identified five important genes related to meat production in this cattle's genome.They identified several changes among these genes.This significant finding underscores the importance of genetic research in native livestock breeds, facilitating improved breeding and productivity.Additionally, a comprehensive analysis of genetic polymorphisms in the Mirakdemi cattle genome has been performed, revealing specific genetic traits that can guide selective breeding for enhanced meat production.Furthermore, similar sequencing and analysis efforts have been undertaken for a sheep and a duck.The genome of the sheep has been assembled, consisting of 286,947,925 base pair nucleotides, while the genome of the duck spans 133,065,473 base pairnucleotides.These accomplishments in genomic sequencing, assembly, and analysis have been overseen by Dr. Md. Salimullah, the Chief Scientific Officer and Director General of NIB.The research team includes key individuals such as Keshob Chandra Das, Project Director, Centre for Next Generation Sequencing and Analytics and Chief Scientific Officer (Current Charge), Dr. Nusrat Jahan, Principal Scientific Officer (Current Charge), Dr. Anjuman Ara Bhuiyan, Senior Scientific Officer, Dr. U. S. Mahzabin Amin, Senior Scientific Officer, Tamim Ahsan, Scientific Officer, Md. Hadisur Rahman, Scientific Officer, Muhammad Uzzal Hossain, Scientific Officer, Zeshan Mahmud Chowdhury, Scientific Officer, and Aritra Bhattacharya, Scientific Officer, NIB.