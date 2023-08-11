Excelerate to supply two more spot LNG cargoes to BD







Earlier this year, Excelerate won tenders for two spot LNG deliveries to Bangladesh. The firm said in its second-quarter report issued late on Wednesday that it delivered two spot cargoes during the quarter to the country, reports LNG Prime.



"Year-to-date, Excelerate has secured four Bangladesh spot LNG cargo tenders, equating to approximately 250,000 tons of LNG," Excelerate said.



The third and fourth cargos are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2023, the firm said without providing any additional information.



Excelerate sold four spot LNG cargoes to Bangladesh in 2021, and all of these shipments were sourced from the US.



Bangladesh returned to buying spot LNG in February this year since a government decision in July 2022 to halt purchases due to high prices.



Spot prices dropped significantly when compared to the last year. The JKM LNG price for September settled at $11.030 per MMBtu on Wednesday.



Bangladesh currently imports LNG via its first LNG import facility, Moheshkhali Floating LNG or MLNG, operated by Petrobangla, and via Summit Group's FSRU-based terminal. Both of these facilities feature Excelerate's FSRUs.



In addition to these facilities, Excelerate is also working on another FSRU-based facility in Bangladesh.



The proposed scope of the Payra LNG project, which is located in the southwestern part of the country, involves the development of an offshore FSRU import terminal and an onshore pipeline to the city of Khulna.



As part of the project, Excelerate is also negotiating a long-term LNG supply agreement with Petrobangla.



The company said in its quarterly presentation that it is "awaiting for final approval" for the Petrobangla.



