Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Business

BB to launch domestic card scheme with Fime

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has chosen Fime, the IT platform, to launch the nation's domestic card scheme.
Fime will provide consulting and testing services during this six-year partnership and set up a certification body framework.
 
By establishing this independent payment infrastructure, Bangladesh Bank is creating the stable, sovereign economic platform it needs to deliver financial security to its citizens, reports London-based IBS Intelligence.
London headquartered IBS Intelligence (IBSi) is the world's only pure-play Financial Technology focused research, advisory, and news analysis firm, with a 30-year track record and clients globally.

Fime's consultants will first support the Bangladesh Bank in defining its payment strategy to improve financial inclusion, sovereignty, and security.

Fime will also be involved in preparing the certification body framework and will support onboarding and the eventual running and peration of the scheme.

"Bangladesh is an emerging market with a growing payments ecosystem and a strong desire for digital solutions that advance the Smart Bangladesh Mission," said Mezbaul Haque, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank.

"We are confident and ready to begin our journey towards payments sovereignty, and we look forward to working with Fime to achieve this goal."

Angaj Bhandari, VP - MEA, India, and South Asia at Fime shared, "Fime is pleased to play such an integral role in creating Bangladesh's domestic payment scheme.

This initiative will be fundamental in increasing the penetration of digital payments and boosting financial inclusion in the region.

Our experts in South Asia will deliver global expertise at a local level, tailoring the domestic scheme and its digital payments architecture to the unique requirements of the Bangladeshi market."

The platform has supported multiple domestic card schemes globally.

Its Savvi+ test platform and the digital cloud-based Fime Test Factory suite will be fundamental to setting up and managing the scheme's testing and certification infrastructure.

They will give the country's payments stakeholders a single solution for all certification needs.

Fime enables its clients to create and launch trusted and secure solutions with consulting and testing services in payments, smart mobility, biometrics, authentication, and open banking.

It offers a global cross-industry perspective, local insight, and a unique heritage in testing and certification.

Fime's consultants provide transformative business expertise, partnering with organizations worldwide to define, design, deliver and test their products and services.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to get GSP facilities from UK for 3 years after LDC graduation
South Korean firm to invest $9.39 million in BEPZA EZ
BB facilitates non-resident investor accounts online
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
3-day Walton Int’l advanced Tech Expo kicks off in Dhaka
S Alam Group donates food packages for Ctg flood victims
Private sector credit needs rapid revival: DCCI Prez
DSE ends mixed, CSE positive on volatility


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft