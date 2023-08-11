10-bank consortium sets sights on Bangladesh’s first digital bank







The proposed digital bank will be named Digi10 Bank PLC. The managing directors of the banks listed on the stock market say they are disclosing the price-sensitive information following the approval of their boards as per the rules.



The City Bank was the first to publish the news of the approval of the consortium by its board on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website on Wednesday.

It has decided to invest Tk 138.8 million in the digital bank. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director of Mutual Trust Bank, told http://bdnews24.com on Wednesday that the bank decided to invest in the proposed digital bank.



The bank will disclose its decision by Thursday, he said.



Besides City and MTB, eight more banks have agreed to join the consortium. Three of them called board meetings on Wednesday to approve the proposal.



One of the three banks was the National Credit and Commerce Bank.



Its Managing Director Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said they decided to invest in the digital bank. "We'll be with this initiative."



Mercantile Bank Managing Director Quamrul Islam Chowdhury said their board was set to approve the proposal to join the consortium on Wednesday.



Aside from the consortium, BRAC Bank has shown interest in founding a digital bank through its mobile financial service giant bKash.



Another leading MFS provider, Nagad, said they were also preparing to form a digital bank.



The Bangladesh Bank has imposed a requirement of Tk 1.25 billion as paid-up capital to ensure that only financially stable companies can acquire a digital banking licence.



Moreover, the central bank has made it clear that loan defaulters will be excluded from the pioneering initiative.



In Bangladesh, the MFS network is operated by over 1.1 million agents and processes an average of more than 10 million transactions, totalling around Tk 22.95 billion, each day.



The digital banking initiative aims to further boost the volume and value of transactions conducted through these platforms. �bdnews24.com



