Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Business

UK to host global energy security summit in early 2024

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

LONDON, Aug 10: Britain will host an international energy security summit next year, the government announced on Thursday, inviting big oil-producing nations and companies but focusing also on net zero.

The London Energy Security Conference, set for early 2024, will concentrate on shoring up supplies and making the system "more resilient to shocks", the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.

The gathering will come two years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended gas supplies and sent wholesale prices spiralling, and as countries grapple with the transition away from fossil fuels.

"Energy security does not stop at our borders," Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

"Our landmark... conference will bring together international governments and industry leaders to help rewire the global energy system and build collective resilience."

Shapps told Politico the event would be "inclusive" and major Middle Eastern fossil fuel producing countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates should be "in the room".

Russia will not be invited, the outlet reported, though he noted London had not "got to the detail of invitations at this stage".    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to get GSP facilities from UK for 3 years after LDC graduation
South Korean firm to invest $9.39 million in BEPZA EZ
BB facilitates non-resident investor accounts online
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
3-day Walton Int’l advanced Tech Expo kicks off in Dhaka
S Alam Group donates food packages for Ctg flood victims
Private sector credit needs rapid revival: DCCI Prez
DSE ends mixed, CSE positive on volatility


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft