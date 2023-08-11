After banks, thumbprints now mandatory for NBFI loans







The Department of Financial Institutions and Market (DFIM) of the central bank issued a circular regarding this on Wednesday.



It said a loan borrower and guarantor must give thumbprints of their both hands along with signatures for obtaining any loan. Non-banking entities will then verify the impressions from the NID database.

Referring to a recent observation of the High Court, the circular noted that many guarantors and borrowers earlier denied their signatures on loan documents.



In such situations, the court had to depend on borrowers' signatures. It even took time to prove whether the signatures were genuine or not. As a consequence, commercial banks faced troubles in recovering the loans.



Mentionably, on August 2, the central bank issued another circular, making it compulsory for banks to take thumbprints on the same ground.



