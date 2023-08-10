Video
BD pays extra $8b energy import bills in 3yrs: Tawfiq-e-Elahi

Efforts on for intl bidding within a month for gas exploration: energy secy

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh has had to spend an excess of US $8 billion on energy imports in the last three years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury (Bir Bikrom), Adviser to the Prime Minister on Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources said on Wednesday.

"Bangladesh is the end-recipient of all these global issues who has no contribution in war or pandemic but she is the worst sufferer of the immediate effects of war and diseases," the Prime Minister adviser told at a webinar.

Energy and Mineral Resources Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources organized the webinar to observe "The National Energy Security Day."

"War and Pandemic has pushed our economy into a dip, as it creates serious havoc on energy related chain sectors like fertilizer, food, transport and finally directly the energy price," he said.

"Inflation jumps five folders across the globe, however, we are trying to keep it under tolerance level, but we are suffering, people are facing problem due to high price of energy and food and fertilizer, it is a fact" Dr Tawfiq Elahi said.

"To face this crisis we need to enhance our own stake in energy through increasing exploration, we awarded Conoco Philips and Pesco and Daewoo over a decade ago but they pulled out from here, we don't know the real cause �.is that was related with the geo-politics� I don't know," the adviser Chowdhury said.

"It's unrealistic to determine a gas reserve in any place until we find gas through drilling, "he said adding, the possibility of having new 10 trillion cubic feet (TCF) at different locations (many people said) could be a class-room lecture.

"But until we drill and find it, we should not have prospects of 10 TCF gas," he said.

Dr Tawfiq Elahi said that the issue of gas exploration has to be on realistic basis.
 
Taking part in the discussion, Energy Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder said that the government has planned to invite international bidding for offshore hydrocarbon exploration within a month.
 
"Last week the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the New Model Production Sharing Contract (PSC). Now we're making our highest efforts to go for international bidding within a month," he added.

The energy secretary said the government is assuming that this time a huge response will be received from international oil companies (IOCs) as the Model PSC has been modified making it more attractive.
"We're already getting some positive indications in this regard," he added.

He said the government has been working for ensuring energy security and part of it LNG is being imported to supply the gas to the industries on priority basis.

Professor Anwar Hossain of Dhaka University in his speech said if the government drills 18 new wells, it can find 9-10 TCF gas easily as the country's success ratio in drilling is 1:3.

Mollah Amnzad said that the government is experiencing a dollar crisis and now it's failing to pay the IOCs, private power producers and also the LNG suppliers.

He said the government has made many good policies. But its problem with implementation has now created the current energy crisis.

Power secretary Habibur Rahman said that the government has taken a move to generate 2000-3000 MW of electricity from renewable sources in the next 2-3 years.


