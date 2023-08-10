

Khaleda Zia hospitalised



Khaleda Zia reached the hospital in the capital at 7:50 pm.



She was admitted to the hospital on advice of her medical team.

Family sources said, "Begum Zia is suffering from fever."



BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told to the Daily Observer, "Her medical board decided to admit her to hospital." On June 13, she was admitted to the same hospital.



She underwent medical examinations under supervision of her medical board and received treatment in the hospital or five days.



The 78-year-old former Prime Minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.



For last three years, she has been receiving treatment by a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.



She visited the same hospital for check-up on February 27.



She received treatment at the hospital six times since April 2021.



