Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:36 AM
BD, Russia sign protocol for shipment of N'fuel to Rooppur power plant

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Special correspondent

Bangladesh and Russia have signed an acceptance protocol on Wednesday, August 9 to pave the way for the shipment of the first batch of nuclear fuel to Bangladesh from the manufacturing plant.  
The fuel is expected to arrive in Bangladesh by September 2023.

Following an inspection, Dr Shawkat Akbar, Project Director, of Rooppur NPP Construction Project, and Alexey Deriy, Vice President of ASE signed the acceptance protocol on behalf of their respective sides, according to a Rosatom release.
Acceptance inspection of the initial batch of fresh nuclear fuel for Unit-1 of Rooppur NPP has taken place at Novosibirsk Chemical     Concentrates Plant (NCCP), an enterprise of Rosatom's Fuel Company (TVEL).

Representatives of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), NCCP, TVEL, and Atomstroyexport (ASE), participated in the fuel acceptance inspection, it said.

"TVEL Fuel Company has produced for Rooppur NPP an advanced and efficient nuclear fuel, based on successful operating experience at reference VVER-1200 power units. We have taken into account all preferences of the customer at the pre-production stage and at all stages of fuel manufacturing and also in supply to the power plant. I am positive that our fuel will once again prove the highest quality and reliability level of Russian nuclear technologies", noted Alexander Bukhvalov, Quality Director of TVEL.

"Implementation of the Rooppur NPP construction project is going just as planned. Rosatom Engineering Division is fulfilling its obligations in all aspects, and by the time of the arrival of nuclear fuel, the construction site of Unit 1 will be fully ready to accept it and also ensure storage, meeting all the safety requirements until loading into the reactor", confirmed Alexey Deriy, Vice President ASE  and  Project Director of Rooppur NPP Construction.

Similar nuclear fuel is operating successfully in power units with VVER-1200 reactors at Leningrad NPP, Novovoronezh NPP, and Belarus NPP, Rosayom said.

Rooppur NPP is under construction at Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district. Two units of the project with a total capacity of 2,400MWe are being constructed under Russian design. Each unit will be equipped with Generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor that fully complies with all the international safety requirements.


