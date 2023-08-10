

Dengue: 12 more die, 2844 hospitalised in 24 hours



Among the new dengue patients, 1,092 patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka while 1,752 were admitted to different hospitals outside it.



According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), this year, 352 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from this disease while 281 died last year.

On Wednesday morning, 9,427 dengue patients were in hospitals around the country, and 5,006 of them were outside Dhaka. The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.



Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.



In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. There are many ferocious animals in the world but mosquito has become more ferocious, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam has said.



"Mosquito bite is causing the death of many people every day. We should be aware to save ourselves from mosquito bite. If we try united way then it would be possible to protect us from the mosquito and save the city," said the DNCC mayor while addressing an awareness programme to prevent dengue disease in Dhaka on Wednesday.



The programme was arranged at Mirpur Zafnabad Government Primary School in the city on Wednesday morning.



The Mayor said they will spray Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) insecticide at schools, colleges and madrasas on priority basis to destroy the larvae of Aedes mosquito.



He distributed cartoon books among the school children as part of the awareness programme.



Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "I am visiting different schools everyday as part of plan to make children aware about the dengue disease.



I am talking with students and guardians. United efforts are needed to keep safe from Aedes mosquito bite." The mayor later distributed leaflets among people.



