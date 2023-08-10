Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Metro rail on Agargaon-Motijheel route likely to open in late Oct

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) says that construction on the section of track from Dhaka's Agargaon to Motijheel will be complete in mid-October and rail service from Uttara to Motijheel will open soon afterwards.

"The honourable prime minister will inaugurate it in the last week of October and trains will run from the next day," DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique said at an event in Agargaon on Wednesday.

The train will initially stop at three stations - Farmgate, the Secretariat, and Motijheel. The other stations will be opened over the course of two months, he said.

By January, the trains are expected to stop at every station.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, said the Agargaon to Motijheel section of the metro rail will be complete by Oct 15.

"We are hoping to finish up all work by Oct 15," he said. "Then, the honourable prime minister will give us a date and the metro rail section to Motijheel will be inaugurated on that day."

Asked whether trains will run to Motijheel from 8 am to 8 pm, DMCTL Managing Director Siddique said, "We will start out by running trains on an abbreviated schedule. Once we see that the entire system is operating smoothly, we will merge it with the rest of the line. The number of train trips will increase over time."

Metro rail line to be extended to Motijheel in 'second half of October'
Not all the trains will go to Motijheel at first, he said.

"Some will go to Motijheel, but others will go as far as Agargaon. The trains will have numbers. The numbers will indicate which trains are going to Agargaon and which are going to Motijheel."

"Those who are headed to Motijheel will get on their designated train. This is a temporary measure. Complete train service will be available from January."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The temperature the human body cannot survive
Saudi embassy in Iran resumes work after seven years: State media
BD pays extra $8b energy import bills in 3yrs: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'
Khaleda Zia hospitalised
BD, Russia sign protocol for shipment of N'fuel to Rooppur power plant
Israel threatens to 'return Lebanon to stone age' in any war with Hezbollah
Dengue: 12 more die, 2844 hospitalised in 24 hours


Latest News
‘I thought everyone forgot about me; grateful to NSI and PM for bringing me home alive’
Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'
Bangladesh's Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023
India extends cooperation for development of Bangladesh: Verma
Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital
Houses, shops attacked, set on fire over death of Kushtia AL leader
Egg prices rise again
Most Read News
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
PM declares 12 districts, 123 upazilas free of homeless now
Egg prices rise again
IU student ‘kills self’ jumping from rooftop
Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khagrachhari's link with Sajek suspended, over 200 tourists stranded
Role of social media in changing rural dynamics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft