Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:35 AM
6 drown in flood waters in Ctg,landslides kill 5 in Bandarban

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 9: Flood waters began to slowly recede from Chattogram and Banderban on Wednesday.
 
In Chattogram at least six people drowned in flood waters since Monday, four of them were going somewhere in a boat while two others were wading through flood waters.

In Bandarban landslides killed at least five people since Monday.

And four people, including three children have been missing after a boat was overturned by flood waters in Satkania on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Ward No. 7 in Charti Union under Satkania upazila. All the villages in the union have been submerged by floodwater.

Eight people, including women and children, were travelling by boat to Suipura from South Charti on Tuesday evening. The boat was overturned by strong current and all the passengers fell in the water, four of them swum to safety and four others, including three children went adrift.

Chattogram saw heavy rains since last Thursday.

On Saturday, a 5-year-old child died at Boilagaon in Bashkhali upazila after a wall caved in.
 
A university student drowned in floodwater in Lohagara on Monday and a college student drowned in Hathazari.

Keranihat -- Chandnaishpur secition of the Chattogram-Cox'sbazr Highway was submerged by floodwaters snapping road communication since Tuesday.

People waded through floodwater or visited places on rickshaws.

 Road communication between Cattogram Port City and Cox's Bazar and Bandarban is yet to be restored.

Hilly district Bandarban and Satkania upazila of Chattogram are the worst affected by floods.

Out of Chattogram's 15 upazilas, South Satkania, Banshkhali, Patiya, Anwara, Raujan, Rangunia, Sitakunda, Meersarai, Hathazari, and Fatikchhari were the worst affected by the floods.

Floods damaged or destroyed standing crops, including vegetable as well as cattle  and poultry farms.
"Satkania and Lohagara upazilas were also badly affected," said Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.

Army personnel are working to help the marooned villagers in Satkania and Lohagara, he said.

He said that relief distribution in affected upazilas was on.

The government deployed Army in Chattogram and Bandarban to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue operations as well as relief distribution.

The Army has been deployed in Satkania and Lohagara upazilas to evacuate marooned villagers to safer places.

The government opened over 200 shelters in the district to evacuate people whose homes were submerged.

Al the educational institutions in Chattogram and three other districts have been closed.

The rains disrupted normal life and activities in the port city for days together.
People are facing drinking water crisis in flooded areas.

The rivers Sangu, Matamuhuri, Halda, Dalu and their tertiary canals are overflowing.


