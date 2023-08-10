Universal pension scheme likely to be launched this month







The Finance Ministry sources said that these schemes have been finalised for four categories of people to bring financial benefits to all the citizens of the country in old age.



According to sources, under this system, private sector employees residing in the country will be covered under the 'Pragati' scheme. And all self-employed people will be included in the 'Suraksha' scheme. Apart from this, expatriate Bangladeshis or non-resident citizens will be included in the 'Expatriate' scheme. The last scheme considered is named 'Samata'. Through this, all the poor people of the country will be gradually included in the pension facility.

Earlier, the Ministry had a six-tier plan for pension for all. However, the Ministry has finally finalised the plan of these four schemes by giving importance to the opinions received in the stakeholder dialogue. Currently, China has three types of schemes and India has seven types of schemes to provide pension benefits to all its citizens.



Now this month (August) from any day of the third week, the Ministry is preparing to officially launch the remaining three schemes except 'Samata' simultaneously from eight districts of the country and two missions abroad. A summary of the universal pension system is being sent to the Prime Minister's office this week to seek time for this.



According to sources, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will preside over the inauguration ceremony in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Fatima Yasmin, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, will present a summary of pension for all.



A responsible official of the Ministry said, "All preparations have already been completed. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the universal pension system any day in the third week of this month."



Sources also said that for this purpose, before selecting the model pensioners for the schemes, letters have been sent to eight Deputy Commissioners including Gopalganj, Sylhet, Rangpur, Pabna, Bagerhat, Mymensingh, Rangamati, Barguna from the Finance Division through the Ministry of Public Administration. Similarly, letters have been sent to Kuala Lumpur and Jeddah embassies to select model pensioners to bring expatriates into the pension system through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Sources said, the pension programme will be implemented through the National Pension Authority. But the authorities still have no office and no manpower. Additional Secretary of Finance Department Kabirul Izdani Khan has been given the responsibility of the Executive Chairman of the Authority as an additional task beyond his own responsibility.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, however, in his budget speech for the fiscal year 2023-24 expressed hope that the universal pension system will be introduced in the country from July, the first month of the current fiscal. Sources said that the National Pension Authority will sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the five organizations before the pension scheme is launched.



These are the Election Commission, Directorate of Immigration and Passports, Office of the Registrar General of Births and Deaths, Sonali Bank and Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited. These MoUs have been drafted.



The concerned persons say that this programme cannot be implemented only through the MoU. Application programming interfaces (APIs) also need to be taken forward. An API is a type of software that allows multiple computer programmes to communicate with one another.



Sources said the individual contributions ranging from a minimum of Tk 500 to a maximum of Tk 5,000 per month. Individuals aged above 50 will also be able to join the scheme, but to be eligible for the pension, they will need to make contributions for 10 years, according to finance ministry officials.



The scheme will initially target four categories - private sector employees, non-resident Bangladeshis, individuals from the informal sector, and insolvent individuals.



According to the officials, individuals living below the poverty line will be classified as insolvent and the finance ministry is currently analysing the methods for identifying them. Government beneficiaries who are very poor may also be included in this category. And their monthly contribution is likely to be set at Tk 500. Individuals from various professions, such as rickshaw pullers, domestic workers, street vendors, and hawkers, will be included in the informal sector.



The contribution for non-resident Bangladeshis and individuals from the informal sector will range from a minimum of Tk 500 to a maximum of Tk 5,000 per month.



The monthly contribution for private sector employees is likely to be set from a minimum of Tk1,000 to a maximum of Tk 5,000.



The government will contribute 50 per cent to the monthly deposits of the insolvent individuals and will have no contribution towards the rest.



Pension scheme-holders will receive interest from the government against their contribution.



