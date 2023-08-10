Video
Tomatoes costlier than apples!

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Surprisingly, tomatoes have become more expensive than apples and other fruits in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka.

Visiting different kitchen markets on Wednesday, this correspondent witnessed that tomatoes of premium quality are being sold at Tk 300 per kg, while apples are sold at Tk 270 to 280 per kg, and malta at Tk 260 to 270 per kg.

Joyen Uddin, a vegetable vendor in the capital's Mohakhali kitchen market, said the price was higher because it is not tomato season yet; it is imported from neighbouring India.

The price of tomatoes has also increased in India. All in all, the cost of tomatoes has suddenly increased, he said.

"For the tomatoes we are selling today (Wednesday) at Tk 300 per kg, our average wholesale price is Tk 280," Joyen said.

Besides, tomatoes are available in the retail market at 260 to 280 taka per kg, which is relatively small in size and lower quality production, he said.

Sabbir Ahmed, a local resident of Khilgaon who came to market at Malibagh kitchen market in the capital, said the price of all types of things in the market is high, but "I could not imagine that the price of tomatoes would be this much."

Before coming to the kitchen market, "I bought apples for Tk280 per kg and malta for Tk270 per kg.    �UNB


