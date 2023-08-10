Govt mulls over nationalization of pvt secondary teachers







The committee held the meeting on Wednesday at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Sagufta Yasmin in the chair, said a press release.



Coordinated initiatives are being taken to mobilize nationalization, formulate effective policies, finance consolidation and check government capacity, the release added.

Committee members Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Md. Abdul Quddus, Fazle Hossain Badsha, Md. Abdus Sobhan Mia, M A Matin and Golam Kibria Tipu, among others, attended the meeting, added the release. �BSS



