The trial of a case filed by Dhallywood star Shakib Khan against film producer Rahmat Ullah was deferred in the case filed over murder attempt and extortion.



Dhaka Eighth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Syeda Hafsa Jhuma deferred the trial date on Wednesday as the prosecution prayed to the court to allow time.





The same court on July 5 framed charges against the film producer Rahmat Ullah in the case.



