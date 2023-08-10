Video
AL obstructing BNP’s progs out of fear, vengeance: Fakhrul

Mass processions in capital tomorrow

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the Awami League has been "creating obstacles" to BNP's programmes in the name of "peace" rallies out of fear and political vengeance.

"The Awami League has obstructed our every programme 'deliberately' in the name of a peace rally. On the same day we presented the programme, they presented a counter-programme. They did the same thing when we changed our programme. How vindictive and terrified they must be to be able to do such things," he said.
Speaking at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan central office, the BNP leader also said the Awami League has become terrified that they will be eliminated from politics if people's democratic rights are restored.

"We hope that the government will not obstruct our peaceful programme," he said, "Government will be held responsible for any untoward incident if it obstructs the processions."

He said that, for the sake of democracy, of our country and sovereignty, resignation of Awami League has become a national demand. People now want bring back democracy and their right to vote.

He alleged, "The Awami League knows that if the elections are held under a caretaker government they will lose their identity. Therefore they want to keep all political parties away from elections."

Fakhrul alleged that Awami League destroyed all democratic institutions and judicial system. Educational institutions have been made into party institutions.

He said that Khaleda Zia has been kept under house arrest unjustly. Where thousands of crores of taka are being looted in the country, she has been kept under house arrest on a fabricated case of only Tk 2 crore.

Later, Fakhrul announced that their party will take out mass processions in the capital on Friday afternoon as part of their one-point simultaneous movement to force the government to quit and hold the next election under a non-party caretaker government. He said BNP's Dhaka south and north city units will bring out separate processions after Juma prayers to press home their one-point demand.

Besides, the BNP leader said other opposition parties that have been carrying out the simultaneous movement will also observe a similar programme from their respective positions. The BNP leader hoped that the government would not obstruct their programme, which would be held peacefully on Friday.


