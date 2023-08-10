Gunshot Swechchhasebak League leader dies at DMCH





A Swechchhasebak League leader who was seriously injured in an attack in Bheramara upazila of Kushtia on August 2 died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).The deceased was identified as Sanjay Kumar Pramanik, 35, president of Bheramara municipality Swechchhasebak League. Bheramara police station Officer-in-Charge Md Jahurul Islam said Swechchhasebak League leader Sanjay's younger brother Sampad confirmed the death news over phone in the morning.Earlier, on August 2, Sanjay was returning home with some people after attending in a party meeting when a group of people, led by Jubo Jote (the youth wing of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal) district sports affairs secretary Mustafizur Rahman Shovon, opened indiscriminate fire on them, leaving Sanjay and two others critically injured.Later, locals rescued the injured and took them to Bheramara Upazila Health Complex, where doctors referred them to Kushtia General Hospital. However, from there Sanjay was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment.