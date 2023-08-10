GP, Robi, Banglalink subscribers increase, Teletalk's decrease





Grameenphone (GP), Robi and Banglalink subscribers are increasing, while Teletalk subscribers have been decreasing for three consecutive months.

According to BTRC's latest June calculations, GP subscribers are 81.5 million, Robi's 56.4 million, Banglalink's 41.9 million where is state owned Teletalk has only 6.5 million subscribers.

In the month of May the number of mobile phone subscribers in the country was 186.1 million. Among them GP had 81.24 million subscribers, Robi had 55.9 million, Banglalink had 41.42 million and Teletalk had 6.54 million subscribers.

In the month of April GP had 80.5 million subscribers, Robi had 55.7 million, Banglalink 41.22million and Teletalk 6.5 million.

Statistics show that Teletalk subscribers decreased by 60 thousand in April, in May decreased 30 thousand and in June it came to 50 thousands.

During this period, the number of subscribers of all other operators has increased more or less. However, Banglalink lost 70,000 subscribers in April.

Regarding the issue while contacted Managing Director of Teletalk, A K M Habibur Rahman, did not answer the phone call.



