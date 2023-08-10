Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

GP, Robi, Banglalink subscribers increase, Teletalk's decrease

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent


Grameenphone (GP), Robi and Banglalink subscribers are increasing, while Teletalk subscribers have been decreasing for three consecutive months.
According to BTRC's latest June calculations, GP subscribers are 81.5 million, Robi's 56.4 million, Banglalink's 41.9 million where is state owned Teletalk has only 6.5 million subscribers.
In the month of May the number of mobile phone subscribers in the country was 186.1 million. Among them GP had 81.24 million subscribers, Robi had 55.9 million, Banglalink had 41.42 million and Teletalk had 6.54 million subscribers.  
In the month of April GP had 80.5 million subscribers, Robi had 55.7 million, Banglalink 41.22million and Teletalk 6.5 million.
However, in the month of March, GP had 80.3 million subscribers, Robi had 55.5 million, Banglalink 41.2 million and Teletalk 6.6 million.
Statistics show that Teletalk subscribers decreased by 60 thousand in April, in May decreased 30 thousand and in June it came to 50 thousands.
During this period, the number of subscribers of all other operators has increased more or less. However, Banglalink lost 70,000 subscribers in April.
Regarding the issue while contacted Managing Director of Teletalk, A K M Habibur Rahman, did not answer the phone call.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientist unveils a bold plan to turn an asteroid into a space station
Trial of Shakib’s case against film producer deferred
AL obstructing BNP’s progs out of fear, vengeance: Fakhrul
Gunshot Swechchhasebak League leader dies at DMCH
GP, Robi, Banglalink subscribers increase, Teletalk's decrease
Juba League activist killed in Pabna, 2 held
‘Best of Bangladesh’ show in Amsterdam on Sept 4, 5
Polls schedule to be announced in Nov: EC Anisur


Latest News
‘I thought everyone forgot about me; grateful to NSI and PM for bringing me home alive’
Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'
Bangladesh's Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023
India extends cooperation for development of Bangladesh: Verma
Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital
Houses, shops attacked, set on fire over death of Kushtia AL leader
Egg prices rise again
Most Read News
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
PM declares 12 districts, 123 upazilas free of homeless now
Egg prices rise again
IU student ‘kills self’ jumping from rooftop
Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khagrachhari's link with Sajek suspended, over 200 tourists stranded
Role of social media in changing rural dynamics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft