Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Juba League activist killed in Pabna, 2 held

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondent


Pabna, Aug 9:  A local Juba League activist was reportedly beaten to death in a clash between locals and his group members at Santhia upazila of Pabna district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Shahanur Islam, 35, son of Abu Bakar, a resident of Birahimpur village under Ahammadpur union of Sujanagar upazila in the district. He was an active worker of the union Jubo League unit.
According to locals, on Wednesday afternoon, Shahanur along with his gang and a woman went to the area and locked into an argument with two siblings Manik Miah and Monir Miah. At that time, Shahanur stabbed the duo with a sharp weapon. After being enraged by the incident, angry mob started beating Shahanur and his cohorts, leaving him critically injured. However, his cohorts managed to escape from the spot, Shahanur got trapped by them.
Locals alleged that Shahanur's group had been doing several misdeeds in the area scaring the villagers for a long time and he was directly involved in drugs trading, woman trafficking and gambling.
Being informed, relatives rescued him and took him to Pabna Medical College where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
"There had been a political dispute between several groups of the organization in the area. Following the dispute, a group of miscreants called Shahanur to go to the area and killed him there," alleged the deceased's family.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientist unveils a bold plan to turn an asteroid into a space station
Trial of Shakib’s case against film producer deferred
AL obstructing BNP’s progs out of fear, vengeance: Fakhrul
Gunshot Swechchhasebak League leader dies at DMCH
GP, Robi, Banglalink subscribers increase, Teletalk's decrease
Juba League activist killed in Pabna, 2 held
‘Best of Bangladesh’ show in Amsterdam on Sept 4, 5
Polls schedule to be announced in Nov: EC Anisur


Latest News
‘I thought everyone forgot about me; grateful to NSI and PM for bringing me home alive’
Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'
Bangladesh's Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023
India extends cooperation for development of Bangladesh: Verma
Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital
Houses, shops attacked, set on fire over death of Kushtia AL leader
Egg prices rise again
Most Read News
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
PM declares 12 districts, 123 upazilas free of homeless now
Egg prices rise again
IU student ‘kills self’ jumping from rooftop
Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khagrachhari's link with Sajek suspended, over 200 tourists stranded
Role of social media in changing rural dynamics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft