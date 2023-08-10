Juba League activist killed in Pabna, 2 held





Pabna, Aug 9: A local Juba League activist was reportedly beaten to death in a clash between locals and his group members at Santhia upazila of Pabna district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahanur Islam, 35, son of Abu Bakar, a resident of Birahimpur village under Ahammadpur union of Sujanagar upazila in the district. He was an active worker of the union Jubo League unit.

According to locals, on Wednesday afternoon, Shahanur along with his gang and a woman went to the area and locked into an argument with two siblings Manik Miah and Monir Miah. At that time, Shahanur stabbed the duo with a sharp weapon. After being enraged by the incident, angry mob started beating Shahanur and his cohorts, leaving him critically injured. However, his cohorts managed to escape from the spot, Shahanur got trapped by them.

Locals alleged that Shahanur's group had been doing several misdeeds in the area scaring the villagers for a long time and he was directly involved in drugs trading, woman trafficking and gambling.

"There had been a political dispute between several groups of the organization in the area. Following the dispute, a group of miscreants called Shahanur to go to the area and killed him there," alleged the deceased's family.



Pabna, Aug 9: A local Juba League activist was reportedly beaten to death in a clash between locals and his group members at Santhia upazila of Pabna district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Shahanur Islam, 35, son of Abu Bakar, a resident of Birahimpur village under Ahammadpur union of Sujanagar upazila in the district. He was an active worker of the union Jubo League unit.According to locals, on Wednesday afternoon, Shahanur along with his gang and a woman went to the area and locked into an argument with two siblings Manik Miah and Monir Miah. At that time, Shahanur stabbed the duo with a sharp weapon. After being enraged by the incident, angry mob started beating Shahanur and his cohorts, leaving him critically injured. However, his cohorts managed to escape from the spot, Shahanur got trapped by them.Locals alleged that Shahanur's group had been doing several misdeeds in the area scaring the villagers for a long time and he was directly involved in drugs trading, woman trafficking and gambling.Being informed, relatives rescued him and took him to Pabna Medical College where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment."There had been a political dispute between several groups of the organization in the area. Following the dispute, a group of miscreants called Shahanur to go to the area and killed him there," alleged the deceased's family.