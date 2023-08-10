‘Best of Bangladesh’ show in Amsterdam on Sept 4, 5





Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) will organise the exhibition to showcase the country's products from different sectors with support from Bangladesh Embassy in the Netherlands.

The 'Best of Bangladesh' aims to serve as a dynamic platform in Europe to showcase the remarkable progress and abundant potential across diverse sectors of Bangladesh economy, especially manufacturing, according to a press release of the BAE issued on Tuesday.

It said that about 40 leading apparel, textile, agro, handicraft, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), digital industry and publication companies will participate in the exhibition.

The companies which are going to participate in the event inclide, Aman Graphics and Designs Ltd, Ananta Group, Clifton Group, Centro Tex Ltd, Cute Dress Industry Ltd, Delmas Apparels (Pvt.) Ltd, Denim Expert Limited, Experience Group, Garments Manufacture JINLITE Bangladesh Limited, KDS Group, Laila Group, Madany Fashion Wear Ltd, Noize Jeans Ltd, Pacific Jeans Ltd, Paddock's Jeans Limited, PDS Limited, PDS Ventures, Shin Shin Group, Stylish Garments Limited, Team Groupare participating in the Best of Bangladesh from apparel sector; Argon Denims Limited, Jamuna Denims Weaving Ltd, Mahmud Denims Ltd, Pioneer Denim Limited and Square Denims Ltd from textile; Agroshift Technologies Ltd., Ispahani Agro Limited and Nourish Feeds Limited from Agro, The Muslin,Beni Boonon, Classical Handmade Products BD Ltd from handicraft, Pran from FMCG,Brain Station 23 Ltd and Merchant Bay Ltd from digital industry; and Nymphea Publications.

As Bangladesh economy ranks the world's 37th largest now and it's a rapidly expanding, so the 'Best of Bangladesh' is being organised to accelerate interests and burgeoning engagements between the entrepreneurs and private sector entities on both European and Bangladeshi sides. The event has been structured to serve as a platform to showcase the multifaceted progress made and potential across diverse sectors of Bangladesh's economy.

Mostafiz Uddin, Founder and CEO of BAE, said: "We're extremely proud that this event would be brought to Europe, invite delegates from across Europe and shine a light on Bangladesh's status as one of the world's most rapidly emerging economies and highlight the wealth and breadth of opportunities it offers.

"Our young, prospering nation has made giant strides in such a short period of time.''

"As a new nation, we have a wealth of rich, untapped potential, one that is to continue to grow with European partners. We want to open our doors and give guests a full immersion into our diverse and innovative industries, rich culture, and heritage, and show them all the very best of Bangladesh," he added.

Prof Dr Jan Peter Balkenende, Minister of State and Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Tipu Munshi, Commerce Minister, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh; Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh; Siddiqur Rahman, Former President, BGMEA and Former Vice President, FBCCI; and Leslie Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, Laudes Foundation will be the speakers at the inaugural of the Best of Bangladesh.

BAE said that there would be six interactive panel sessions at 'Best of Bangladesh' show on the topics: 'Bangladesh - Perspectives From An Emerging Economy', 'Sustainable Sourcing Realities: Challenges, Achievements and Next Steps', 'Empowering the Future: Advancing Safety and Well-being for Garments Workforce in Bangladesh', 'Bangladesh Agro-Food: A Next Opportunity for Collaboration', 'Impact Investing - The Next Frontier', and 'Sustainable Synergy: Circular Economy, Climate Action and Bangladesh's Future'.



'Best of Bangladesh' - the first ever solo 'Made in Bangladesh' show in Europe will be held in Westergas, Amsterdam on September 4 and 5.Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) will organise the exhibition to showcase the country's products from different sectors with support from Bangladesh Embassy in the Netherlands.The 'Best of Bangladesh' aims to serve as a dynamic platform in Europe to showcase the remarkable progress and abundant potential across diverse sectors of Bangladesh economy, especially manufacturing, according to a press release of the BAE issued on Tuesday.It said that about 40 leading apparel, textile, agro, handicraft, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), digital industry and publication companies will participate in the exhibition.The companies which are going to participate in the event inclide, Aman Graphics and Designs Ltd, Ananta Group, Clifton Group, Centro Tex Ltd, Cute Dress Industry Ltd, Delmas Apparels (Pvt.) Ltd, Denim Expert Limited, Experience Group, Garments Manufacture JINLITE Bangladesh Limited, KDS Group, Laila Group, Madany Fashion Wear Ltd, Noize Jeans Ltd, Pacific Jeans Ltd, Paddock's Jeans Limited, PDS Limited, PDS Ventures, Shin Shin Group, Stylish Garments Limited, Team Groupare participating in the Best of Bangladesh from apparel sector; Argon Denims Limited, Jamuna Denims Weaving Ltd, Mahmud Denims Ltd, Pioneer Denim Limited and Square Denims Ltd from textile; Agroshift Technologies Ltd., Ispahani Agro Limited and Nourish Feeds Limited from Agro, The Muslin,Beni Boonon, Classical Handmade Products BD Ltd from handicraft, Pran from FMCG,Brain Station 23 Ltd and Merchant Bay Ltd from digital industry; and Nymphea Publications.The two-day will include, inauguration, exhibition, networking, panel sessions, denim walkway and immersion visits highlighting Bangladesh as an untapped economic frontier and an unrivalled sourcing destination.As Bangladesh economy ranks the world's 37th largest now and it's a rapidly expanding, so the 'Best of Bangladesh' is being organised to accelerate interests and burgeoning engagements between the entrepreneurs and private sector entities on both European and Bangladeshi sides. The event has been structured to serve as a platform to showcase the multifaceted progress made and potential across diverse sectors of Bangladesh's economy.Mostafiz Uddin, Founder and CEO of BAE, said: "We're extremely proud that this event would be brought to Europe, invite delegates from across Europe and shine a light on Bangladesh's status as one of the world's most rapidly emerging economies and highlight the wealth and breadth of opportunities it offers."Our young, prospering nation has made giant strides in such a short period of time.''"As a new nation, we have a wealth of rich, untapped potential, one that is to continue to grow with European partners. We want to open our doors and give guests a full immersion into our diverse and innovative industries, rich culture, and heritage, and show them all the very best of Bangladesh," he added.Prof Dr Jan Peter Balkenende, Minister of State and Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Tipu Munshi, Commerce Minister, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh; Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh; Siddiqur Rahman, Former President, BGMEA and Former Vice President, FBCCI; and Leslie Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, Laudes Foundation will be the speakers at the inaugural of the Best of Bangladesh.BAE said that there would be six interactive panel sessions at 'Best of Bangladesh' show on the topics: 'Bangladesh - Perspectives From An Emerging Economy', 'Sustainable Sourcing Realities: Challenges, Achievements and Next Steps', 'Empowering the Future: Advancing Safety and Well-being for Garments Workforce in Bangladesh', 'Bangladesh Agro-Food: A Next Opportunity for Collaboration', 'Impact Investing - The Next Frontier', and 'Sustainable Synergy: Circular Economy, Climate Action and Bangladesh's Future'.