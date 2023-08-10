Polls schedule to be announced in Nov: EC Anisur





Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said on Wednesday said that 12th general election's schedule will be announced in November.

He said that election management app will also be launched in November to facilitate online submission of nomination papers

He said that to hold the election in the last week of December or first week of January, the schedule has to be announced in November.

Countdown of 12th general election begins on November 1. On July 30, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said they would not publish the schedule before October.

