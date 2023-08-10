Missing man’s body recovered after 32hrs in Ctg





The deceased was identified as Shahed Hossain Babu, 37, of Urkirchar area of Raozan upazila. He was a farmer and fish cultivator by profession.

His body was found floating in Chhayarchar area of the Halda River on Wednesday morning, 32 hours after he went missing.

Sub-inspector Mahfuzul Hasan, in-charge of Halda outpost of River Police, said, "Locals recovered the body a few kilometers away from the place he had gone missing. His body was handed over to the family."

Earlier on Monday night, Shahed's cattle farm in Urkirchar village was submerged due to heavy rains. �UNB

