Man to die for murder in Ctg





The condemned convict is Md. Hossain, 29, son of Rafiqul Islam.

Sixth Additional Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sirajam Munira pronounced the verdict. The convict was tried in absentia.

According to the prosecution, Maksudur Rahman Maksud, 28, arrived in the city in January, 2017 to work as a day labourer. On March 12, 2017, he was stabbed to death in a tea shop following an altercation with Md Hossain.

