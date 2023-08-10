Video
Home City News

Coast Guard seizes 700,000 pieces of Yaba pills in Teknaf

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Members of the Bangladesh Coast Guard have seized 700,000 pieces of Yaba pills in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.
Lt Commander Abdur Rahman, media officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters, said this on Wednesday afternoon.
Based on a tip-off that a large consignment of Yaba will enter Teknaf area from Myanmar through Mithapari Chhara Ghat area adjacent to Marine Drive under Teknaf police station, a special operation was conducted by BCG Station Teknaf Commander Lieutenant Commander HM Lutful La Hil Majid, said Lt Commander Abdur Rahman.
During the operation, around 2:45am , a fishing boat rushed from the sea to the Mithapani Chhara Ghat and dropped four with people with four sacks and went back to the sea. When the movement of the people coming down from the boat seemed suspicious, they were signalled to stop by the Coast Guard member, instead, they dropped the sacks and tried to run away, said the coast guard official.
When the Coast Guard members chased the men, they quickly fled to the depths of the jhauban. Later, 7,00,000 pieces of Yaba pillswere seized during a search of the discarded sacks. No arrests could be made as the smugglers fled into the depths of jhauban late at night, he also said.
The seized Yaba pills were handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station for further legal action, added the official.


