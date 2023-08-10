Glitch halts Metro rail service 2hrs





Metro rail service in Dhaka resumed after two hours of suspension due to a technical glitch in the electric line on Wednesday morning.The rail service remained halted from 9:40am till 11:40am, said Nazmul Ahsan Bhuiyan, Deputy Project Director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project.Nazmul Ahsan said the problem was caused after the the failure of the electric line at the power substation on the metro rail line at Shewarapara.However, Metro rail again started its operation after 12pm, he added. �UNB