BUET students boycott classes as accused returns to class





The student started their class boycott programme from 10:00am and staged a sit-in in front of the Vice-Chancellor's office.

The students said though Bitu was expelled after the murder of Abrar Fahad in 2019, he came to the campus and attended a class on August 6.

As a result, the general students started protest since the day demanding cancellation of Bitu's academic registration, expelling him from the university permanently and not allowing student politics on the campus.

Terming Bitu a 'murderer', the students said that they will not share any class with a murderer.

Earlier on Monday, the students formed a human chain in front of the university Shaheed Minar to protest against the return of Bitu to classes. On Tuesday, the students took an oath against student politics on the university campus.

