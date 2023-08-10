War crimes accused dies at DMCH

A war crimes accused died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased was Md Fajr Ali Gazi, 71, of Kadamtala village in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira district and an accused in a case over crimes against humanity in 1971.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said Fajr fell sick at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj and he was pronounced dead when he was taken to the emergency department of the hospital around 7am on Wednesday.

He said the body has been kept to the DMCH morgue for an autopsy. �UNB

