Software Technology Park to help create a bridge between industry, academia: Palak

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak laid the foundation stone of 'Vision-2041 Smart Tower Software Technology Park' at Karwan Bazar in city on Wednesday.Under the 'Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem Development (DEIED) Project of the ICT Department, this state-of-the-art technology park is being constructed jointly funded by the Bangladesh Government and the World Bank on an area of 0.47 acres.About 1 lakh 70 thousand square feet of space, 09 floors with 4 basements, this green building will cost about Tk 160 crores.In the speech of the chief guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony, Palak said, "University Business Incubation Centre" is being set up in 7 universities of the country to create a bridge between industry and academia.University teachers will be made mentors. They will establish collaboration with investors and industry through research, innovation and business ideas. Under this, 100 startups will be made successful entrepreneurs through Smart Bangladesh Accelerator, they will be given capital, technology and training support.Palak said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina realized through her honesty, courage and foresight that in the coming days, technology should be adopted as a tool to boost employment and economy.He said that ICT consultant Sajib Wazed Joy has given the outline of Smart Bangladesh from the consideration of how Bangladesh will be in 2041. He also said that the speed of private investment is being increased by building innovation ecosystem in the country.The state minister directed to complete the project work quickly while maintaining the quality.Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director GSM Zafarullah presided over the event, ICT Division Secretary Samsul Arefin, Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem Development Project Director Abul Fatah Md Baligur Rahman also spoke.