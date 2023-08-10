Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 8:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Software Technology Park to help create a bridge between industry, academia: Palak

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Correspondent


State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak laid the foundation stone of 'Vision-2041 Smart Tower Software Technology Park' at Karwan Bazar in city on Wednesday.
Under the 'Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem Development (DEIED) Project of the ICT Department, this state-of-the-art technology park is being constructed jointly funded by the Bangladesh Government and the World Bank on an area of 0.47 acres.  
About 1 lakh 70 thousand square feet of space, 09 floors with 4 basements, this green building will cost about Tk 160 crores.
In the speech of the chief guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony, Palak said, "University Business Incubation Centre" is being set up in 7 universities of the country to create a bridge between industry and academia.
University teachers will be made mentors. They will establish collaboration with investors and industry through research, innovation and business ideas. Under this, 100 startups will be made successful entrepreneurs through Smart Bangladesh Accelerator, they will be given capital, technology and training support.
Palak said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina realized through her honesty, courage and foresight that in the coming days, technology should be adopted as a tool to boost employment and economy.  
He said that ICT consultant Sajib Wazed Joy has given the outline of Smart Bangladesh from the consideration of how Bangladesh will be in 2041. He also said that the speed of private investment is being increased by building innovation ecosystem in the country.
The state minister directed to complete the project work quickly while maintaining the quality.
Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director GSM Zafarullah presided over the event, ICT Division Secretary Samsul Arefin, Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem Development Project Director Abul Fatah Md Baligur Rahman also spoke.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 41 more cases reported
Missing man’s body recovered after 32hrs in Ctg
Man to die for murder in Ctg
Coast Guard seizes 700,000 pieces of Yaba pills in Teknaf
Glitch halts Metro rail service 2hrs
BUET students boycott classes as accused returns to class
War crimes accused dies at DMCH
Software Technology Park to help create a bridge between industry, academia: Palak


Latest News
‘I thought everyone forgot about me; grateful to NSI and PM for bringing me home alive’
Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'
Bangladesh's Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023
India extends cooperation for development of Bangladesh: Verma
Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen
Tamim starts rehab for World Cup comeback
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital
Houses, shops attacked, set on fire over death of Kushtia AL leader
Egg prices rise again
Most Read News
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
PM declares 12 districts, 123 upazilas free of homeless now
Egg prices rise again
IU student ‘kills self’ jumping from rooftop
Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Khagrachhari's link with Sajek suspended, over 200 tourists stranded
Role of social media in changing rural dynamics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft