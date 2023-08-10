Video
Construction of Kanchpur Bus Terminal inugurated

Published : Thursday, 10 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday inaugurated the construction work of inter-district bus terminal at Kanchpur. Buses will run from this terminal to 16 districts of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
During the inauguration programme, Taposh said, "After the construction of Sayedabad bus terminal in 1984, no one else took the initiative to build a bus terminal in Dhaka. That is why there is no discipline in transport management in Dhaka. In order to restore order in urban transport management, a bus terminal with modern facilities is being constructed outside Dhaka at the place of Roads and Highways Department."
He also said, "Public transport of 16 districts of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions will operate from Kanchpur inter-district bus terminal. Once it is built, only city transport buses will ply from Sayedabad terminal."
"City transport buses will ply from Sayedabad to Kanchpur so that the passengers of Dhaka can reach Kanchpur terminal safely and board long-distance buses. This is a groundbreaking initiative. After the construction of Kanchpur bus terminal is completed, traffic congestion in Dhaka will be reduced," Taposh hoped.
The DSCC Mayor also said, "Dhaka South and North City Corporations have taken the initiative to construct several bus terminals including Hemayetpur, Kamrangirchar for inter-district bus movement around Dhaka. Kanchpur bus terminal is the first initiative of this plan."


