Building houses for poor is a success story







Accordingly, the government has been working to implement cluster villages across the country to ensure abodes for poor people with special priority being given to the disabled, elderly, widows and women abandoned by their husbands. They are also provided with practical and technical training and micro-credit to engage themselves in various productive and income generating activities.



With 12 new districts and 123 upazilas declared free of homeless and landless people by the Prime Minister on Wednesday, there is none without the shelter in a total of 21 districts and 334 upazilas throughout the country at least for now.

Until July this year, over 8,29,607 families were rehabilitated under Ashrayan projects mostly run by the Prime Minister's Office and other programmes executed by the government.



Ashrayan project-1 was first launched in 1997 by the Prime Minister soon after her visit to the cyclone-hit St. Martins of Cox'bazar when she was touched by the woes and suffering of the helpless and hapless people. It was mainly aimed at building pucca houses in the cyclone, Sidre and Ila affected areas, and semi-Pucca houses in other areas of the country.



Ashrarayan-2 is basically part of government's social safety net programme. It aims to alleviate poverty through rehabilitation and income-generating activities ranging from handicrafts to poultry and other agricultural activities. This is why this project has been effective in poverty alleviation with the backward areas of the country getting the benefits. Small ethnic groups, cleaning workers, tea workers, landless peasants, third gender community, people with disabilities, miners, lepers, extremely poor women and climate refugees are the main beneficiaries of this project.



Under the Ashrarayan-2, world's largest climate refugee rehabilitation project has been undertaken in Bangladesh. Nearly 5000 poor families who have been displaced due to the negative effects of climate change at the coastal areas of Chottogram and Cox's Bazar have been rehabilitated under this project.



Another unique feature of Ashrarayan projects is that ownership of land and house is given to the inhabitants. As a result, a sense of invulnerability develops among the people who own houses and land in the cluster villages. This has made them feel community living.



Building houses for the extremely poor people has been considered a resounding success by the government in the area of poverty alleviation initiative as part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal by 2030.



We hope that the government will continue building houses for the country's homeless people in order to make Bangladesh free of homeless citizens.



