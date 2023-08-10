School kids’ lack of attention:How we can deal with it







In these circumstances, teachers have uncomfortable conditions as he runs the classes. Regular interruptions make it difficult for him to have a productive class. Additionally, some focused kids are also generally impoverished. They are both irritated at the same time as the teacher.



As a teacher in a rural setting, I have also observed that my pupils' academic standing, perceptual abilities, social, mental, and even physical health are not conducive to learning. Notable is their cognitive disability. Even a class eight student cannot write or read in English. I must admit that their situations are really miserable. I occasionally failed to understand my students' level of learning. However, they are not bothered for this. Boys, with the exception of girls, spend most of their spare time in a bazaar after finishing school, wandering aimlessly and occasionally upsetting girls. I also regrettably observe that many boys prefer playing on mobile and tabs to playing on the field.

Many of the fathers of my students live abroad for income. So, everyone has a smartphone to facilitate communication. They steal their mothers' phone and use it to check various social media sites. They don't care that she has forbidden them. That is why the formation of juvenile crime groups, commonly known as "Kishore gangs," is on the rise. They are powerless and are hindered financially. They are desperate because of this.



I also want to discuss their dietary habits. The majority of children consume foods, which are bad for their physical health, mental health, and attention, including chips, colored and flavor-infused baby food, junk food, and other foods containing high levelsof salt and msg, and drinks.



With technology development and increased financial resources, students are currently highly unmindful and unfocused in class. A new curriculum emphasizing skill-based learning, and "Learning by doing" is its motto. Many students do not know what they are doing. I believe that our facilities, budget, and level of governmental oversight are exceptional, but teacher pay is frequently extremely low. So they start teaching privately. Students are absent-minded in class because of this. We have covered everything in our private classes, they give reasons. While an entry-level MPO teacher gets Tk 12,500 per month, many teachers live in abject poverty.



If we want to tackle this inattention situation, I have three-dimensional ideas that are presented below:

Guardian responsibilities; Teacher responsibilities; Student responsibilities.



Guardian Responsibilities are: Properly treating and supervising their kids, especially teenagers. Not granting unrestricted freedom in financial affairs.Considering their emotional needs.Paying attention to their eating habits. Attending regularly scheduled parent-teacher conferences and paying attention to their counsel. Providing lots of opportunities for outdoor games and promoting it as well.Religious practice should only serve to promote peace, and cultural activities should be a part of daily life.



Teachers' Responsibilities are: Teaching with enjoyment and with less stress.Supporting them and being upbeat, regardless of how little they do. Encouraging reading habit improvement and surfing into world knowledge.Teachers ought to be risk-takers and self-motivated. Excellent reader, creative, and situational.Taking a live class while using prepared lessons and contemporary teaching tools. Maintaining regular contact with their parents and guardians.



Student's Responsibilities are also included: Respect teachers and hear their advice.Maintain a disciplined life.Perform daily obligatory prayers.Develop moral values and humanity practice.Develop interpersonal relations with classmates and teachers.Fixed aim at life and work hard.Controlled and proper use of electronic devices.Know their parents and teachers as well-wishers.



Finally, we should create a good atmosphere and help students enhance their attention. Both teachers and guardians should work together. It will happen when guardians are educated and conscious, and teachers will be positive and empathetic, sincere and devoted.



The writer is an Assistant Teacher (English), Elahiganj Mamotaj Uddin High School, Feni Sadar, Feni I have been dealing with this issue a lot in class lately. When they are participating in class, our students are largely unmindful. They are participating in a variety of actions that demonstrate their disregard for the teachers' directives. They follow their whims, talking with their friends and classmates, staring aimlessly out of the window, and fighting with resentment with the classmates sitting next to them. He will occasionally shout, occasionally bring a phone or other technological device and try to use it covertly, play with pens and paper with his sidekick, speak, and constantly want to use the restroom and get permission to drink water.In these circumstances, teachers have uncomfortable conditions as he runs the classes. Regular interruptions make it difficult for him to have a productive class. Additionally, some focused kids are also generally impoverished. They are both irritated at the same time as the teacher.As a teacher in a rural setting, I have also observed that my pupils' academic standing, perceptual abilities, social, mental, and even physical health are not conducive to learning. Notable is their cognitive disability. Even a class eight student cannot write or read in English. I must admit that their situations are really miserable. I occasionally failed to understand my students' level of learning. However, they are not bothered for this. Boys, with the exception of girls, spend most of their spare time in a bazaar after finishing school, wandering aimlessly and occasionally upsetting girls. I also regrettably observe that many boys prefer playing on mobile and tabs to playing on the field.Many of the fathers of my students live abroad for income. So, everyone has a smartphone to facilitate communication. They steal their mothers' phone and use it to check various social media sites. They don't care that she has forbidden them. That is why the formation of juvenile crime groups, commonly known as "Kishore gangs," is on the rise. They are powerless and are hindered financially. They are desperate because of this.I also want to discuss their dietary habits. The majority of children consume foods, which are bad for their physical health, mental health, and attention, including chips, colored and flavor-infused baby food, junk food, and other foods containing high levelsof salt and msg, and drinks.With technology development and increased financial resources, students are currently highly unmindful and unfocused in class. A new curriculum emphasizing skill-based learning, and "Learning by doing" is its motto. Many students do not know what they are doing. I believe that our facilities, budget, and level of governmental oversight are exceptional, but teacher pay is frequently extremely low. So they start teaching privately. Students are absent-minded in class because of this. We have covered everything in our private classes, they give reasons. While an entry-level MPO teacher gets Tk 12,500 per month, many teachers live in abject poverty.If we want to tackle this inattention situation, I have three-dimensional ideas that are presented below:Guardian responsibilities; Teacher responsibilities; Student responsibilities.Guardian Responsibilities are: Properly treating and supervising their kids, especially teenagers. Not granting unrestricted freedom in financial affairs.Considering their emotional needs.Paying attention to their eating habits. Attending regularly scheduled parent-teacher conferences and paying attention to their counsel. Providing lots of opportunities for outdoor games and promoting it as well.Religious practice should only serve to promote peace, and cultural activities should be a part of daily life.Teachers' Responsibilities are: Teaching with enjoyment and with less stress.Supporting them and being upbeat, regardless of how little they do. Encouraging reading habit improvement and surfing into world knowledge.Teachers ought to be risk-takers and self-motivated. Excellent reader, creative, and situational.Taking a live class while using prepared lessons and contemporary teaching tools. Maintaining regular contact with their parents and guardians.Student's Responsibilities are also included: Respect teachers and hear their advice.Maintain a disciplined life.Perform daily obligatory prayers.Develop moral values and humanity practice.Develop interpersonal relations with classmates and teachers.Fixed aim at life and work hard.Controlled and proper use of electronic devices.Know their parents and teachers as well-wishers.Finally, we should create a good atmosphere and help students enhance their attention. Both teachers and guardians should work together. It will happen when guardians are educated and conscious, and teachers will be positive and empathetic, sincere and devoted.The writer is an Assistant Teacher (English), Elahiganj Mamotaj Uddin High School, Feni Sadar, Feni