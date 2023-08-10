

MFS App: A remittance revolution towards Smart Bangladesh



Without wasting a moment, she contacted her brother Babul, a construction worker who is working several miles away from town. Within seconds, Tk 25,000 was transferred to her bKash account from her brother's account - enough for her baby's urgent medical expenses. Immediately, she rushed her baby to the doctor.



"It felt like a magical event. I never expected my brother to be able to send money immediately, especially because he works in a remote area far away from town in Saudi Arabia," Nowrin Aktar went to Mugda Medical College and Hospital in the city.The hospital was overwhelmed with dengue patients as the number of cases continued to rise day by day. For financially disadvantaged people like Nowrin, bearing the expenses of dengue treatment, which requires various clinical and pathological tests, is a daunting challenge.

In today's interconnected digital world, necessity compels people like Nowrin Aktar to rely on mobile payment solutions. This is especially true for those living in remote rural areas where physical bank branches have yet to reach. These rural people, particularly those outside the formal banking channel and dependent on remittances from abroad, had few options to meet their urgent needs until the introduction of mobile remittance apps, which actually started a new revolution for them.



Here's another story - Ruma Akhter (35), a housewife living in the village of Uddomdi in Matlab South upazila under Chandpur district, faced a similar situation a couple of years ago. She urgently needed money for her child's medical treatment. She managed to inform her husband, Mejbah Uddin, who was working in Saudi Arabia, to send money quickly. Although Mejbah Uddin tried his best to send remittance immediately through the banking channel, it still took the usual time, and his wife had to travel to the nearest bank branch to collect the money. The process was slow, raising Ruma Akhter's anxiety, and resulting in delayed treatment for her child - an agonizing experience for any mother.



However, things have rapidly changed since the introduction of the remittance-sending feature on the mobile apps introduced by some banks for expatriate Bangladeshis. Bangladeshi migrants require their national ID, departure seal/exit stamp on their passports, and phone number of the country of residence to open the wage earners' MFS account, which is like a regular account but allows the expatriates to send remittances. After opening the account, expatriates can 'Cash In' money as remittance to their wage earners' MFS account.



Today, people like Ruma Akhter and Nowrin, who rely on remittance income, can receive funds instantly on their phone from MFS account of their relatives living abroad. This advancement has opened up opportunities for Bangladesh to grow faster and move towards its vision of becoming a Smart Bangladesh by encouraging more remittances through formal channels instead of hundi or unofficial channels.



Professionals from GSMA assert that mobile money is revolutionizing the international remittance industry by capitalizing on the widespread mobile penetration. People around the globe are increasingly turning to mobile remittance apps for their speedy and efficient services, shunning the traditional wait times for money transfers. Bangladesh is not far away from this race as banks and fintech operators are going to facilitate remittance apps to Bangladesh diasporas for sending remittances instantly to their homes. Both fintech companies, banks and central banks are working towards ensuring real-time remittance flows, which, in turn, boost the official remittance volume.



To encourage remittance inflow through legal channels, the government raised the rate of incentives from 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent in January 2022. This move has encouraged more remittance earners to use official mobile financial service (MFS) channels, significantly reducing the cost of transactions and delivery. Moreover, as these MFS operators partnered with banks, the central bank can effectively monitor real-time fund flows through such remittance apps.While Bangladesh ranks as the eighth largest receiver of international remittances globally, its foreign exchange reserves have faced pressure due to a decline in remittance inflow. This has compelled the government to seek loans from the IMF under challenging terms to meet import demands. Remittances from over 10 million citizens residing abroad are crucial for Bangladesh, along with garment exports, as they form key sources of foreign exchange earnings.



To further boost remittance inflow, more operators need to step forward with robust remittance apps, catering to workers with a particular focus on Middle Eastern countries, enabling them to send money instantly from their workplaces. Further research is needed to explore untapped opportunities in this domain.



The writer is a senior journalist

