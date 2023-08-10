

Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman envisioned an affluent and forward-thinking Bangladesh where socioeconomic development would be fueled by education. He recognized the value of education as a tool for empowering people and influencing the future of the nation. His vision established the groundwork for the subsequent educational reforms that turned Bangladesh into a knowledge-based society.



The Bangladesh National Qualifications Framework (BNQF): BNQF is an important step in bringing the educational system into compliance with international norms. It offers a uniform framework for credentials at multiple educational levels, promoting worldwide qualification recognition and making it simpler for students to advance along diverse educational courses. The BNQF promotes Smart Bangladesh vision that can contribute to the global knowledge economy by increasing the credibility and competitiveness of Bangladeshi graduates in the international employment market. Universities in Every District: The government's ambition to construct at least one university in each district of Bangladesh is praiseworthy in its effort to guarantee equal access to high-quality higher education. This action gives students from rural and underdeveloped areas the chance to pursue higher education without having to migrate to urban centers. Every district having a university encourages regional development, produces trained labor, and helps establish a Smart Bangladesh that takes advantage of the capabilities of its varied people. By 2025, the government hopes to have 20 new universities up and running. All 64 districts of Bangladesh will have access to these new institutions, which will provide a variety of academic programs. This will contribute to ensuring that all citizens, regardless of geography, have access to high-quality higher education. The administration has taken action to raise the standard of education at existing institutions in addition to opening new ones. This involves increasing university financing and enhancing teachers and staff preparation.These initiatives are assisting in improving the accessibility and competitiveness of Bangladesh's higher education system.

Focus on Specialized Institutions for Science, Technology, and Agriculture: A growing country like Bangladesh has unique demands, and focusing on specialized institutions for science, technology, and agriculture is a wise strategic step. BUET, BAU, and other organizations are crucial to research, innovation, and technology transfer because they support business expansion and environmentally friendly farming methods. Bangladesh's goal of creating a smart Bangladesh is advanced through producing experts in various fields who are better equipped to meet problems and capture opportunities in the global arena.



Polytechnics: Empowering the Technical Workforce: Polytechnic institutes play a significant role in the production of highly sought-after technical specialists in a variety of sectors. These schools ensure that students graduate prepared for the workforce by providing them with technical know-how and applied knowledge. Polytechnics provide a substantial contribution to economic growth and industrial development, two key elements of a Smart Bangladesh, through empowering the technical workforce. The technical and vocational education and training (TVET) market in Bangladesh is predicted to expand by 12% annually over the following ten years, according to a World Bank report. The growing need for qualified personnel in the expanding economy of the nation is what is driving this increase. Over a million students were enrolled in polytechnic schools in Bangladesh as of 2021. These students were enrolled in several technical and vocational programs, such as engineering, information technology, manufacturing, and healthcare. Over 90% of polytechnic graduates can find work within six months of graduation, according to a poll by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. This high employment rate is evidence of the high caliber of education offered by Bangladeshi polytechnic institutes.

Madrasa Education: Integrating Traditional Knowledge with Modern Skills: Bangladesh has a long tradition of madrasa education, which has helped to preserve Islamic principles and cultural heritage. A balanced educational system that promotes religious learning and current disciplines is created as a result of the government's attempts to modernize madrasa education by fusing traditional knowledge with contemporary abilities. This strategy gives kids the skills they need to accept change while preserving their cultural identity, laying the groundwork for a Smart Bangladesh that respects its history while moving forward.



Islamic law, the study of the Quran, and Hadith are all subjects that are covered in-depth at madrasas in Bangladesh. However, in recent years, the government has encouraged madrasas to include contemporary courses like science, math, ICT and English in their curricula. This is consistent with the government's objective of developing a "Smart Bangladesh" that combines both cutting-edge technology and vibrant culture. Additionally, the government has established a number of scholarships to help madrasa students attend universities and colleges to study contemporary topics.



It is important to note that the government of Bangladesh has provided madrasas with financial support to assist them modernize their curricula and teaching strategies. Madrasa education is being modernized to create a smart Bangladesh that respects its religious and cultural identity. Madrasas are creating graduates who are both spiritually and technologically knowledgeable by fusing traditional knowledge with contemporary skills. These graduates are in a good position to aid in Bangladesh's economic and social growth. In order to help madrasa instructors acquire the abilities they need to teach contemporary topics; it has also organized a variety of training programs for them.Over 10,000 madrasa instructors have received modern subject training through the initiative thus far, and it has assisted over 1,000 madrasas in updating their curricula. As a result, students from Madrasa background are now more prepared to participate in the global labor market and support Bangladesh's growth.



ICT and Skill Development: A Cornerstone of Smart Bangladesh: Global economies are changing as a result of information and communication technology (ICT), which has emerged as a game-changer. Bangladesh has achieved great progress in boosting ICT education and skill development as a result of realizing this potential. The nation is training its kids for future occupations and giving them a competitive edge in the global digital marketplace by teaching them technical and digital literacy. ICT education also creates chances for online shopping, distance learning, and remote jobs, all of which support equitable economic growth.



As a part of The Digital Bangladesh Program, the government has successfully raised the country's 38% digital literacy rate by offering free ICT training to individuals all around the nation as of 2022. Furthermore, to assist Bangladeshis in acquiring the technical abilities required for success in the ICT sector, the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) has created a variety of training programs. These initiatives include the ICT Skills Development Project (LICT), which has taught ICT skills to over 100,000 individuals, and the BDSKILLS platform, which offers online instruction in ICT skills that are in high demand.



The ICT industry is one of Bangladesh's fastest-growing industries, and it is giving young people new career options. Over a million people were employed in the ICT sector in 2022, and more individuals are anticipated to be hired in the upcoming years.ICT training and education has the potential to support Bangladesh's inclusive economic development. The government can contribute to the creation of a more level playing field and provide everyone the chance to prosper in the digital economy by offering ICT training to people from all backgrounds.The ICT industry made1.28%contribution to Bangladesh's GDP in 2021.In the following five years, the ICT industry is anticipated to expand at a 12% annual pace.More than 1 million people are employed in the ICT sector in Bangladesh, and by 2025, that figure is projected to increase to 2 million.



It is impossible to overestimate the importance of educational institutions in creating a smart Bangladesh. The government's measures and Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman's vision have contributed to the nation's growth toward knowledge and innovation. Bangladesh is developing a solid basis for a successful future by embracing contemporary educational frameworks, creating universities in each district, placing a high priority on science and technology, encouraging skill development, and protecting cultural heritage. As these initiatives develop, it is clear that Bangladesh is making great strides toward achieving the vision of a smart Bangladesh, where its people are empowered, and its international status is improved via knowledge and creativity.



The writer is a prominent educationist, researcher and technology expert and a member of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), Director of Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. (BSCL) and President of Education, Research and Development Forum Bangladesh (ERDFB) and Vice President, Amrai Digital Bangladesh

