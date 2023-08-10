Kulti Bridge set to make landmark development at Dumuria







The bridge is being constructed in Kulti Village under Gutudia Union. This village is the most neglected one among all others in these unions.



Development touches are visible in different sectors including communication, drinking water management, mosques, temples, education, health and electricity.

When asked about the prospect of the bridge, Dumuria Upazila Engineer Md Rabiul Islam said, the bridge is being constructed at about Tk 3 crore. With completion of the bridge, people of over 10 villages in the upazila will be benefitted.



The villages are Kulti, Alaipur, Rajbad, Pachwim Bilpabla, Purba Bilpabla, Zilerdanga, Ghonabanda, Khamarbari, Lota Paharpur, Kanvhna Para, Line Bilpabla, and others will get that facility, he added.



He further said, school-college students and farmers will get communication facilities. In fact, the bridge will play a significant role in overall development, he maintained.



Grocery trader Shankor Sana said, "In the absence of good communication, we are suffering. If the bridge is constructed, it will bring facilities to lakhs of people in these villages. Agriculture products carrying will be easier. There will be no death of patients because of treatment problem."



Gutudia Union Chairman Tuhin said, the role of former fisheries minister Narayan Chandra Chnda, MP will remain remarkable in including the union with development activities. The 65-metre bridge construction is at the finishing stage, he added. It will be opened in June next, he maintained.



