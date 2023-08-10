Road mishaps claim four lives







NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A young man was killed after being hit by a covered van on the Nokla-Nalitabari highway in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The accident took place in Chitakhala Bypass area under Nalitabari Municipality at around 5 pm.



According to police and local sources, Zafar was heading towards Nokla from Nalitabari riding on a motorcycle. When he reached Chitakhala Bypass area, a speedy covered van coming from the opposite direction rammed into his motorcycle, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Tanvir Ibne Quader declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



The law enforcers have seized the covered van from Nokla Upazila, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A college student was killed in a road accident in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Baishakh, 20, hailed from Betbaria Village in Gangni Upazila of Meherpur District. He lived in his maternal grandfather's house at Narayanpur in Daulatpur Upazila.

It was known that a vehicle hit a motorcycle carrying Baishakh on the Goalgram College road area in the upazila at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, a case was filed with Daulatpur PS in this regard.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A pickup van driver was killed and six others were injured after being hit by a passenger-laden bus in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place in Nandigram Government College area on the Bogura-Natore highway of the upazila at around 8 am.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said a Naogaon-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Sohag Paribahan' hit a Natore-bound pickup van in Nandigram Government College area in the morning, leaving seven people including the pickup van driver injured.

Members of Nandigram Fire Service Station rescued the injured and rushed five of them to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared the pickup van driver dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the bus and the pickup van.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kundarhat Highway PS Md Abbas Ali confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: A young man was killed in a road accident in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The accident took place in Golabari bridge area under the upazila at around 6 pm.

The deceased was identified as Arifur Islam Rahat, 22, son of Jalal Uddin, a resident of Fakirbari area under Madhupur Municipality.

Quoting locals, Madhupur PS OC Mohammad Mazaharul Islam Amin said Rahat was returning home from Dhanbari riding on his motorcycle in the evening. When he reached the Golabari bridge turning point, a speedy bus of 'Binimay Paribahan' rammed into his motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the killer bus from the scene.

Later on, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, the OC added.



