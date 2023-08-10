Three die from snakebite in Gaibandha, Natore





GAIBANDHA: A housewife died after being bitten by a snake in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Rasheda Begum, 32, was the wife of Ashraful Islam, a resident of Chhaigharia Village under Mahimaganj Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Mamtaz Hossain said a poisonous snake bit Rasheda's leg while she was returning from her neighbour's house at night. But she did not pay attention to the matter and thought that she was bitten by a rat. After about an hour, the intensity of the poison reached an unbearable level and Rasheda started screaming.

Later on, the woman was rescued and taken to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors confirmed that she had been bitten by a snake.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Two women died from snakebite in separate incidents in Bagatipara Upazila of the district in two days.

A woman, who was injured after being bitten by a snake in the upazila, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Sunday.

Deceased Komela Begum, 55, was the wife of Jhoru Sheikh, a resident of Ghugrail area under Paba Upazila in Rajshahi.

Local sources said Komela came to visit her daughter's house in Khatkhoir Village under Paka Union in Bagatipara. At 10 pm on Saturday, a venomous snake bit her, leaving the woman critically injured.

She was then rescued and taken to the RMCH, where she died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment.

Paka UP Member Mahabur Rahman confirmed the incident.

Earlier, another woman died from snakebite in the upazila on Saturday.

Deceased Aziman Bewa, 45, wife of late Shahidul Islam, was a resident of Sonapur Old Kolabaria Village in the upazila.

It was known that a venomous snake bit Aziman Bewa at around 1 pm, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed her to snake charmer, where her condition deteriorated further.

Later on, she died on the way to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex.



